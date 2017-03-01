NFL is reportedly hoping to relax excessive celebration penalties

The NFL is working to clarify and soften its confusing anti-celebration rules, ESPN reports.

What crosses the line between excessive celebration and good, old-fashioned spontaneous fun? It’s a question that has vexed NFL players and fans in recent seasons.

The confusion led to USA Today’s Tom Pelissero bravely asking Roger Goodell about instituting a “two-pump limit” for celebrations during Goodell’s annual Super Bowl news conference.

Roger Goodell asked if NFL should implement McCringleberry "Two Pump Limit" pic.twitter.com/KrxWqiKPkZ — gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 1, 2017

Goodell admitted that policing celebrations isn’t a new issue, though the debate over what constitutes a flag became heated in 2016.

“That’s something we’ll look at,” Goodell said. “But it’s also something that we’ve been dealing with for well over 35 years since I’ve been in the league in the same concept: Balancing sportsmanship, avoiding taunting and trying to allow players the ability to express themselves in an exuberant way to celebrate. We think that’s great. We want to see more of that. We want to see the players do that. But we want to see them do it respectfully to their teammates and their opponents.”

According to ESPN, competition committee members took up the discussion this week at the NFL scouting combine.

From the ESPN report:

No final decisions were made, but momentum has grown toward a framework that would allow harmless and spontaneous celebrations. The league will continue to outlaw what it considers excessive, prolonged or vulgar demonstrations. But there is now a league-wide expectation that lighter guidelines will be adopted at some point this offseason, most likely during the annual owners meeting in Phoenix, Ariz., later this month.

Among the more glaring instances of inconsistency with the NFL’s policy : the Packers’ Randall Cobb not getting penalized for making a snow angel after a TD grab in Week 13 on the same Sunday that the 49ers’ Rashard Robinson was penalized for doing the exact same thing.

Dean Blandino, the NFL’s VP of officiating, admitted after after the fact that officials have leeway to determine what’s excessive when it comes to grown men making snow angels during a pro football game.

“I think our officials used some discretion there,” Blandino said at the time . “We do give the officials some discretion there and we don’t want to take the emotion out, and the spontaneity of the game. When you get to the 49ers game ... the officials thought it was excessive and they flagged it. ... I understand the questions about why is one snow angel illegal and one legal. But, again, the officials do have some discretion.”

Hopefully the competition committee reaches a conclusion over what crosses the line as excessive while not policing all the fun out of NFL games. And, possibly, come to a consensus on how many pumps is one too many.