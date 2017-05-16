NFL legend Peyton Manning will host the 25th annual ESPY Awards

Peyton Manning received a whole lot of awards during his NFL career.

He was a 27-time Player of the Week, a 14-time Pro Bowler, a seven-time first-team All-Pro, a five-time MVP, a three-time second-team All-Pro, a two-time Offensive Player of the Year, a two-time Super Bowl champion and a Super Bowl MVP. He's also the NFL's all-time leader in wins, passing yards and passing touchdowns. And those are just his professional football accomplishments. He won a whole bunch of stuff in college and high school.

This summer, Manning will help give out a bunch of awards. ESPN announced on Tuesday that Manning will host the 25th annual ESPY awards this July.

The Sheriff's got a new gig! Peyton Manning will host the 25th #ESPYS on Wednesday, July 12 at 8 ET/7 CT on ABC. pic.twitter.com/Ah0CNfUuHP — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 16, 2017

"It's an honor to be asked to host the ESPYs, and it's even more meaningful that it's the 25th year for this incredible event," Manning said in a statement, per ESPN.com. "The ESPYs have been a part of my life during my entire career. I can still remember attending my very first show back in 1998 before my rookie season in the NFL."

Manning showed throughout his career that he's pretty adept at comedy. He's been in a whole bunch of memorable commercials, including one of the better "This is SportsCenter" spots, along with his brothers and parents.

He also crushed it at the Comedy Central Roast of Rob Lowe.

The bet here is that Manning will do just fine with the hosting duties, and may even be invited back to the show in the future.