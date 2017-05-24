NFL miffed about L.A. stadium delay, some owners not buying El Nino story

There was plenty of chatter at the recently completed NFL owners meetings in Chicago, as expected, about the announcement from late last week that the Rams' and Chargers' new stadium in Inglewood, California, would be delayed by a year and unable to open for the 2019 season, as expected. Sources told me the NFL was a bit miffed about this, especially given how much work was done behind the scenes to help get these franchises to Los Angeles and then bestowing them with a Super Bowl on top of that.

The decision not to waive the statute that a stadium must be operational for at least two years before it can host a Super Bowl was seen as a no-brainer -- especially with Inglewood already well behind schedule -- and there was abundant support for moving back the Super Bowl awarded to Los Angeles until after the 2021 season .

The Rams informed the league and the other owners at the meeting that they are currently seven-and-a-half weeks behind schedule on the stadium and blamed the unusually rainy weather in Southern California for the delays. That continues to be met with skepticism by others in the NFL, especially those cold-weather teams who have already constructed stadiums on time in the past decade or two.

"It has to be something else," one NFL exec said. "You're behind eight weeks because of rain and there is no way you can make that up over the next two-plus years? You don't already have some of those contingencies built in? El Niño? That's the story they're sticking with, but we aren't buying it. I think it was probably always am ambitious date from the start and one they probably couldn't hit, but I could see why they would initially want that target out there."

Some other clubs are wondering if the Chargers will really play three full seasons in StubHub Center in Carson, given that it currently seats just 27,000 people, and are surmising that in 2019 both the Chargers and Rams will be in the Los Angeles Coliseum as they try to get their fan bases ready for the launch of the new facility in 2020.