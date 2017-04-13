NFL Mock Draft: Garoppolo to Browns, Sherman to Patriots in wild three-way trade

There's nothing hotter in the NFL right now than Richard Sherman trade rumors. The Seahawks aren't even thinking about ducking the rumors and Sherman has acknowledged them . Sherman might even be fueling them .

There have been several teams interested, including the Patriots , although those rumors cooled recently. It could be the Patriots having already secured the services of Stephon Gilmore , or maybe the Pats being unable to move Malcolm Butler . Or maybe the Patriots don't like the Seahawks' reported asking price for Sherman in a trade.

The Seahawks reportedly want a Darrelle Revis-style package in exchange for Sherman (Revis was traded from the Jets to the Bucs for the No. 13 overall pick and a fourth-round pick ), which is a deal-breaker for the Patriots because they don't have a first-round pick.

But what if things got really crazy and a third team could get involved to help supply the Seahawks with enough picks to make them willing to deal Sherman? There's a team that fits the bill perfectly here: the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns badly want something the Patriots have, Jimmy Garoppolo , while the Browns have something the Seahawks want: a high first-round pick. And the Seahawks have something the Patriots want: Sherman. You get Sherman on the roster with Gilmore (and Butler?) and you're going to have a decent secondary moving forward.

In this hypothetical deal, the Seahawks send Sherman to the Patriots, the Patriots send Garoppolo to the Browns, and the Browns send the No. 12 overall pick plus a conditional fourth-round pick to the Seahawks as well as the No. 33 overall pick to the Patriots.

The Patriots don't appear willing to give up Garoppolo. It's understandable, because Jimmy G provides insurance in the event something happens to Tom Brady in 2017. They can franchise tag and trade him next offseason and still get a haul. But the difference here is they probably can't get a guy of Sherman's quality. Sherman is one of the best corners in football, still only 29 years old and under team control for two years at a reasonable cost. The Seahawks not wanting him is a red flag, of course, but Bill Belichick's speciality is bringing in allegedly disgruntled veterans and having them buy into his system.

The Seahawks, we think, would jump at this if they're really willing to deal Sherman. And it reminds us of the last time Seattle ended up with two first rounders, landing Russell Okung and Earl Thomas in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft. There isn't a guarantee of a player of Thomas' quality being available, for sure, and the offensive line prospects are question marks, but the talent is there for the Seahawks to come away with a first-round haul.

For the Browns, this is a no-brainer move because they get Garoppolo for a reasonable enough price without giving up any future picks. Yeah, you'd like to hold onto No. 33, but come away with Myles Garrett and Jimmy G and you're not feeling bad.

To recap:

Patriots get:

Richard Sherman



No. 33 overall pick in 2017 NFL Draft



Seahawks get:

No. 12 overall pick in 2017 NFL Draft



Conditional fourth-round pick in 2018 NFL Draft



Browns get:



Jimmy Garoppolo



Now on to the picks.

1. Cleveland Browns

Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M: There are rumors percolating about the Browns possibly taking someone other than Garrett with the top overall pick, but for now we're going to keep him here, thanks in large part to the trade they just pulled off in this mock draft.

Myles Garrett makes too much sense for the Browns not to take him. USATSI

2. San Francisco 49ers

Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina: This makes more sense to me than to other people apparently. Trubisky fits what Kyle Shanahan wants to do and is the best quarterback prospect in this class.

The 49ers make Trubisky their franchise quarterback. USATSI

3. Chicago Bears

Jonathan Allen , DE, Alabama Crimson Tide : Don't really/haven't really seen a need to stray from this pick for Chicago throughout the process. Allen is a guy who makes sense for them on a number of levels.

Jonathan Allen helps bring some bite to the Bears defense. USATSI

4. Jacksonville Jaguars

Leonard Fournette , RB, LSU Tigers : This pick, like everything else the Jaguars do this offseason, has to be about helping Blake Bortles . And grabbing Fournette does help the quarterback by taking pressure off and beefing up this rushing attack.

Blake Bortles would love Leonard Fournette. USATSI

5. Tennessee Titans (from Los Angeles)

Solomon Thomas , DE, Stanford Cardinal : It's hard to see him getting out of the top five at this point (I don't believe he'll slide past No. 8) and the Titans can always use some more talent capable of generating pressure up front, even if it's not a total schematic fit.

Solomon Thomas upgrades a weak Titans defense. USATSI

6. New York Jets

Deshaun Watson , QB, Clemson Tigers : The Jets have the ability to "redshirt" Watson (or any other quarterback) thanks to signing Josh McCown . Watson can handle the stage in New York and would be ready to play right away if needed.

Watson goes from the title game to playing in New York. USATSI

7. Los Angeles Chargers

Jamal Adams , S, LSU: This would be a delightful break for the Chargers, who get to add another piece to an outstanding defense that is heavily underrated in terms of how it will rank next year.

Jamal Adams would fill the void left by Eric Weddle. USATSI

8. Carolina Panthers

Derek Barnett , DE, Tennessee Volunteers : I continue to maintain and will continue to maintain that the Panthers are best served by adding a blue-chip pass rusher in the top 10 of this draft. It sets up well for them to either land Barnett or Thomas here.

Derek Barnett's production speaks for itself. USATSI

9. Cincinnati Bengals

John Ross , WR, Washington Huskies : Mixing things up a bit! The Bengals need to get A.J. Green some help at the wide receiver position and could go with a couple different options here. Ross is my personal favorite at the position and would be a nice complement to Green.

John Ross gives the Bengals a scary deep threat. USATSI

10. Buffalo Bills

Mike Williams , WR, Clemson: The Bills also need to get some help for Tyrod Taylor and do so by pairing Williams with another first-round pick out of Clemson in Sammy Watkins .

Mike Williams become the second top-10 receiver in Buffalo. USATSI

11. New Orleans Saints

Marshon Lattimore , CB, Ohio State Buckeyes : The Saints have to improve on defense with their pair of first-round picks this offseason, and snagging Lattimore here is a fantastic start.

Marshon Lattimore is always around the ball. USATSI

12. TRADE: Seattle Seahawks (from Philadelphia via Cleveland)

Forrest Lamp , OL, Western Kentucky: The Seahawks need offensive line help but aren't in a great spot with their second pick. The move to slide up here by dealing Richard Sherman (hypothetically) gives them a high pick to snag an offensive lineman who can impact their roster immediately.

The Seahawks upgrade their offensive line after trading Richard Sherman. Getty Images

13. Arizona Cardinals

Patrick Mahomes II , QB, Texas Tech Red Raiders : The Cardinals have a perfect redshirt situation and Mahomes is the big-armed gunslinger that could work in Bruce Arians' system if given a year to sit back and learn behind Carson Palmer .

14. Philadelphia Philadelphia Eagles (from Minnesota)

Christian McCaffrey , RB, Stanford: This just continues to be a pick that makes a lot of sense for me. The Eagles can surround Carson Wentz with an incredible amount of talent in his second year by adding McCaffrey and potentially unleash a prolific offense.

Christian McCaffrey heads to Philadelphia to be Wentz's new sidekick. USATSI

15. Indianapolis Indianapolis Colts

Reuben Foster , LB, Alabama: This team needs to get more physical at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, but it also needs to just get better in terms of talent. Foster would do that immediately.

16. Baltimore Ravens

Haason Reddick , LB, Temple Owls : The Ravens will figure out a way to deploy this freakishly athletic and extremely talented football player on defense.

Haason Reddick would be a perfect fit in the Ravens' scheme. Getty Images

17. Washington Redskins

Malik Hooker , S, Ohio State: Washington might have more pressing needs, but adding a ball-hawking safety like Hooker to this defense would be a big plus at this point in the draft.

18. Tennessee Titans

Corey Davis , WR, Western Michigan Broncos : Talk about a draft coming up aces for a team with two picks. The Titans are walking out of the first round with a premium pass rusher and a top target for Marcus Mariota .

Corey Davis gives Mariota a new No. 1 receiving weapon. USATSI

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dalvin Cook , RB, Florida State Seminoles : This all hinges on how the Bucs really feel about Doug Martin , but it wouldn't be surprising to see them invest early in the running back position, given how good Cook is, given Martin facing a four-game suspension and given the possibility of this being a "win now" year for Tampa.

20. Denver Broncos

Ryan Ramczyk , OL, Wisconsin Badgers : The Broncos are going to roll with Paxton Lynch or Trevor Siemian and they need to give whoever starts some protection while simultaneously improving the team's running game.

Ryan Ramczyk fills a pressing need in Denver. USATSI

21. Detroit Lions

David Njoku, TE, Miami: The Lions are currently debating whether to pick up the fifth-year option on Eric Ebron . Even if they do pick up the option, Njoku could be a very nice selection to groom in the event Detroit doesn't want to offer Ebron a long-term deal.

22. Miami Dolphins

Gareon Conley , CB, Ohio State: The Dolphins have some pieces on the secondary but getting a stud corner like Conley late in the first round would go a long way to helping their defensive backfield.

Gareon Conley joins a talented Dolphins secondary. USATSI

23. New York Giants

Cam Robinson , OL, Alabama: Protecting Eli Manning should be a huge priority for the Giants in this draft, even with several high offensive-line picks already on the roster. Adding depth and pro-ready talent in Robinson would benefit Manning.

24. Oakland Raiders

Jarrad Davis , LB, Florida Gators : Oakland has a ton of talent on both sides of the ball, but one place they could use help is at linebacker. Davis could fit outside or inside in a 4-3 scheme, so he gives the Raiders flexibility depending on how else their starters at the position shake out.

Jarrad Davis is a scheme-versatile thumper. Getty Images

25. Houston Texans

DeShone Kizer , QB, Notre Dame Fighting Irish : Pressure can do funny things to teams, like make them sign Brock Osweiler to a $72 million deal and then give up a second-round pick to get rid of his contract. The Texans have major quarterback pressure and could chase the best arm in the draft.

26. Seattle Seahawks

Takkarist McKinley , LB, UCLA Bruins : The obvious move is for the Seahawks to keep doubling down on their investment in the offensive line here, but McKinley falling this late feels like a real opportunity for Seattle to invest in a freaky athlete who can rush the passer.

The Seahawks use their second pick in this mock on a pass rusher. USATSI

27. Kansas City Chiefs

Zach Cunningham , LB, Vanderbilt Commodores : The Chiefs are getting a little long in the tooth at linebacker and Cunningham has the athleticism that would fit well early on into this defense.

28. Dallas Cowboys

Taco Charlton , DE, Missouri Tigers : Getting more young bodies who can rush the passer should be a priority for the Cowboys in the draft, and it wouldn't be shocking to see them go defense with their first several picks.

Taco Charlton fills a serious need in Dallas. USATSI

29. Green Bay Packers

Marlon Humphrey , CB, Alabama: The Packers help in the secondary, and Humphrey would give them a guy with the upside to anchor the defense if he can acclimate to Dom Capers' defense.

30. Pittsburgh Steelers

Jackson needs time to develop but is a worthy first-rounder. USATSI

31. Atlanta Falcons

Charles Harris , DE, Missouri: Atlanta's improved the run defense during the offseason and now it could stand to add more talent in terms of the pass rush.

32. New Orleans Saints

T.J. Watt , LB, Wisconsin: Having already added help in the secondary with a cornerback early in the draft, the Saints opt to add a linebacker with some decent familial lineage who has a ton of upside.

BONUS PICK: 33. New England Patriots (via Cleveland)

Jabrill Peppers , S, Michigan Wolverines : The versatile playmaker is a modern day type of player that you can envision Bill Belichick taking hold of and putting in different positions around the field to craft an incredibly dangerous defensive weapon.