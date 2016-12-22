NFL not involved with spring football league being organized for 2017

If you thought football was a 365-day-a-year business before, you apparently haven't seen anything yet.

A spring league is being organized for 2017. Contrary to Thursday's initial report about the league, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reports that the league is not affiliated with the NFL in any way, but that the NFL did send a memo to teams alerting them of the league.

There is a non-affiliated league calling itself The Spring League that has no connection to NFL whatsoever. Nothing to do w/NFL players... — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) December 22, 2016 The NFL distributed a memo to member clubs today alerting them of the league but this is not connected to NFL in any way... — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) December 22, 2016

The league will consist only of players not currently on NFL rosters (anyone on a roster is ineligible), and players will practice and play six games between April 5 and April 26 of next year. It is worth noting that the NFL Draft is scheduled to start on April 27, 2017.

All four squads will train and play the Greenbriar Resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

La Canfora reported in November that the NFL was prepared to present formal proposals for a developmental league in 2017. Unlike the reported free-agent league, the NFL's proposed league would have the purpose of developing younger players, coaches and referees. For more details on the NFL's potential developmental league, check out La Canfora's report.