NFL officially lists Dean Blandino's old job, the senior VP of officiating position

Waves were made in officiating circles when former NFL Senior Vice President of Officiating Dean Blandino decided to step down from his position last week. He's reportedly headed for a TV job, but the NFL still needs to replace him.

Apparently, this is a job you can actually apply for. It's listed just like any normal position in any other company.

Here's what the NFL is looking for in its new Senior VP of Officiating:

Required Education and Experience: Expert in game rules and related administration and practical application

College Degree and a minimum of 15 years of related experience OR an equivalent combination of education and experience

Strong operational knowledge of officiating and football operations; experience with the NFLRA collective bargaining agreement is preferred

Strong (football) business acumen Other Key Attributes / Characteristics: Ability to make decisions in situations that are time sensitive and potentially public-facing

Ability to work well with all levels of management

Strong knowledge of technology and ability to articulate how advances in technology will enhance the quality of the game and officiating.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Strong attention to detail

Highly organized with the ability to establish priorities and meet strict deadlines

As our Will Brinson points out, though, there's really only one qualification necessary:

"Do you know what a catch is?"

"No."

"Great, you're hired." pic.twitter.com/CkcSZTzKIL — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) April 21, 2017

If that's you, go ahead and send in an application. And then maybe figure out a better way to interpret the catch rule.