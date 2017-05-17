NFL owners reportedly expected to approve proposal shortening length of overtime

Get ready to see ties become more common in the NFL. According to a report from Judy Battista of NFL.com, the league's owners are expected to approve a rule change shortening the length of overtime from 15 minutes to 10 minutes.

The proposal was originally raised at the owner's meetings in March, but was tabled at the time . It will be discussed again at next week's meetings, where Battista says it will get approved. For a proposal to become an NFL rule, it has to get a "yes" vote from 24 of the league's 32 owners.

That means the 23 owners that were going to vote for it in March have convinced at least one of the nine reported holdouts to switch sides at some point in the last two months.

The downside here, by the NFL's own admission, is more ties. "There's no question that when you shorten that overtime period, the potential for ties does increase," Dean Blandino told ProFootballTalk in March. "And I don't think we feel that ties are necessarily a bad thing. They're certainly great for tie-breakers when it comes to postseason. But ultimately you want to have a winner in the game."

The rationale for the rule change is player safety. According to NFL.com, the league feels that teams are at a "real disadvantage" when they have to play a Thursday game following a Sunday game where they played a 15-minute overtime. A better way to solve that would be to not have teams play a Thursday game following a Sunday game at all, but we all know that's not going to happen.