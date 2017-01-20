NFL picks: Falcons, Pats (minus the points) are Prisco's championship game Best Bets
Take the over in the NFC game, the under for the AFC, says our main man (he went 4-0 last week)
I'm red-hot for Sunday's AFC and NFC championship games after breaking out the broom and sweeping the Best Bets in last weekend's divisional games.
After a bad season in a lot of ways picking games, it's time to brag.
It took all season to sweep my picks, including an over-under last week, but that won't stop me from gloating about going 4-0. I won with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers and the over in the Dallas-Green Bay game.
That's Four And Oh, baby.
Let's keep it going with four picks for Sunday.
NFC Championship
No. 4 Green Bay at No. 2 Atlanta
TV: 3:05 p.m. ET (Fox)
Falcons minus-4½: This number has gone up a bit since it opened, which means the money has been on the Falcons. I tend to agree with that thinking. I just don't see how the Packers slow down that offense. Matt Ryan is playing unreal football and the Packers had trouble with Dak Prescott last week. This is a step up from that offense. Falcons take it and cover.
Falcons-Packers over 60: This number keeps going up, and rightfully so. Ryan and Aaron Rodgers are playing at career-defining levels. Neither defense is good. So don't let the high number scare you. This thing will go over by at least a touchdown.
AFC Championship
No. 3 Pittsburgh at No. 1 New England
TV: 6:40 p.m. ET (CBS)
Patriots minus-6: I lean on history a lot in these situations and with Tom Brady, the Patriots have dominated the Steelers. In 11 games with Brady at QB vs. the Steelers, counting playoffs, the Pats are 9-2, and Brady has thrown 26 touchdown passes to three interceptions. I know the Steelers are good on offense, but they scored 18 against the Chiefs last week. This defense is better than Kansas City's. Give me the Patriots minus the points.
Patriots-Steelers under 51: The Patriots have the league's top scoring defense and Pittsburgh's defense is much improved over the past eight weeks. I think that will keep the scoring under the total. I know it seems weird in a game with Ben Roethlisberger and Brady, but the pick is the under.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
Former Jets great talks health issues
Gastineau attributes his playing style to his post-football health issues
-
Ravens' Zach Orr retires
Orr, a former undrafted free agent, started 15 games during the 2016 season
-
Steelers-Pats through the years
Is there more to the Patriots dominating the Steelers than meets the eye? Some think so
-
Trump: Kraft has no pressure
Donald Trump thinks Robert Kraft has nothing to worry about when the Pats host the Steeler...
-
Lamp's the NFL's next top guard prospect
Many successful pro guards were tackles in college, and Lamp appears ready for the convers...
-
10 storylines from AFC, NFC title games
All eyes will be on QBs, but Vic Beasley, Malcolm Butler and Bud Dupree are big storylines,...
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre