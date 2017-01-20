NFL picks: Falcons, Pats (minus the points) are Prisco's championship game Best Bets

I'm red-hot for Sunday's AFC and NFC championship games after breaking out the broom and sweeping the Best Bets in last weekend's divisional games.

After a bad season in a lot of ways picking games, it's time to brag.

It took all season to sweep my picks, including an over-under last week, but that won't stop me from gloating about going 4-0. I won with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers and the over in the Dallas-Green Bay game.

That's Four And Oh, baby.

Let's keep it going with four picks for Sunday.

NFC Championship

No. 4 Green Bay at No. 2 Atlanta

TV: 3:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

Falcons minus-4½: This number has gone up a bit since it opened, which means the money has been on the Falcons. I tend to agree with that thinking. I just don't see how the Packers slow down that offense. Matt Ryan is playing unreal football and the Packers had trouble with Dak Prescott last week. This is a step up from that offense. Falcons take it and cover.

Falcons-Packers over 60: This number keeps going up, and rightfully so. Ryan and Aaron Rodgers are playing at career-defining levels. Neither defense is good. So don't let the high number scare you. This thing will go over by at least a touchdown.

AFC Championship

No. 3 Pittsburgh at No. 1 New England

TV: 6:40 p.m. ET (CBS)

Patriots minus-6: I lean on history a lot in these situations and with Tom Brady, the Patriots have dominated the Steelers. In 11 games with Brady at QB vs. the Steelers, counting playoffs, the Pats are 9-2, and Brady has thrown 26 touchdown passes to three interceptions. I know the Steelers are good on offense, but they scored 18 against the Chiefs last week. This defense is better than Kansas City's. Give me the Patriots minus the points.

Patriots-Steelers under 51: The Patriots have the league's top scoring defense and Pittsburgh's defense is much improved over the past eight weeks. I think that will keep the scoring under the total. I know it seems weird in a game with Ben Roethlisberger and Brady, but the pick is the under.