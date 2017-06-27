NFL players put 39-year-old Tom Brady atop list of 100 best players in the league

Only two defensive players finished in the top 10 of the rankings

The seemingly interminable wait between the end of OTAs and minicamp and the start of training camp brings with it a whole lot of dead time, but that just means there's more time for interesting side projects. One of those is NFL Network's annual list of the top 100 players in the NFL, as voted on by the players. 

This year's list was revealed over the course of several weeks, and concluded Monday night with the top 10 players in the league. Who was No. 1? None other than 39-year old New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady , who is coming off one of the best seasons of his career and yet another Super Bowl victory and Super Bowl MVP. 

Brady finished first or second in almost every major passing category last season, then engineered one of the greatest comebacks in the history of sports to lead the Patriots over the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl. He's a worthy choice. 

Brady was ranked No. 2 before last season, and moved up one spot. Previous No. 1's include Brady himself (2011), Aaron Rodgers ('12), Adrian Peterson ('13), Peyton Manning ('14), J.J. Watt ('15) and Cam Newton ('16). Brady was joined in the top 10 by Denver Broncos pass rusher Von Miller , Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones , Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown , Oakland Raiders pass rusher Khalil Mack , Rodgers, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott , New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell and Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan , the 2016 regular-season MVP. 

