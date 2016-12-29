NFL playoff picture: An NFC North title, what's at stake for several teams in Week 17

We're finally here, folks. It's the last week of the 2016 regular season.

The entire AFC playoff field is set heading into Week 17 -- the only thing left to sort out is who gets what seed and what the matchups will be in the first round of the playoffs. The NFC's playoff picture is a bit more complicated, with two spots still up for grabs and a division title on the line on Sunday night.

Here's how the rest of the NFL playoff picture looks, as well as a snapshot of some games that could impact what it looks like as we head into the first round.

AFC: Who's in

1. (xyz) New England Patriots (13-2)

The Patriots are still in the driver's seat in the AFC. If they can beat or tie the Dolphins -- or if the Raiders lose or tie Sunday -- they're the No. 1 seed and they'll have home field throughout the conference playoffs.

2. (x) Oakland Raiders (12-3)

The Raiders lost Derek Carr last week but held onto their control of the AFC West -- for now. They can still rise to the No. 1 seed or fall as low as the No. 5, depending on what happens in their game against the Denver Broncos and several others.

3. (xy) Pittsburgh Steelers (10-5)

Pittsburgh clinched the AFC North last week and is locked into the No. 3 seed in the AFC. Who they see in the first round will depend on what happens elsewhere.

4. (xy) Houston Texans (9-6)

Houston has clinched the AFC South once again. The Texans are the AFC's No. 4 seed and will get a visit from either the Kansas City Chiefs , Dolphins, or Raiders in Round 1.

5. (x) Kansas City Chiefs (11-4)

The Chiefs still have a shot at the AFC West title and the No. 2 seed in the conference. They can also fall down to the No. 6 if they lose to the Chargers and Miami beats the Patriots.

6. (x) Miami Dolphins (10-5)

The Dolphins clinched a playoff spot even without Ryan Tannehill . They're in the No. 6 spot right now but can move up to No. 5 if they beat the Patriots and get some help.

AFC: Who's out

Eliminated

No. 7 Baltimore Ravens (8- 7 )

(8- ) No. 8 Tennessee Titans (8-7)

(8-7) No. 9 Denver Broncos (8-7)

Denver Broncos (8-7) No. 10 Indianapolis Colts (7-8)

(7-8) No. 11 Buffalo Bills (7-8)

(7-8) No. 12 Cincinnati Bengals (5-9-1)

(5-9-1) No. 13 San Diego Chargers (5-10)

(5-10) No. 14 New York Jets (4-11)

New York Jets (4-11) No. 15 Jacksonville Jaguars (3-12)

Jacksonville Jaguars (3-12) No. 16 Cleveland Browns (1-14)

x - clinched playoff berth, y - denotes division winner z - denotes first-round bye * - denotes No. 1 seed

NFC: Who's in

1. (xyz*) Dallas Cowboys (13-2)

The Cowboys have clinched the NFC East, the No. 1 seed, and home field throughout the NFC playoffs. Their game against the Philadelphia Eagles doesn't affect the playoff picture.

2. (xy) Atlanta Falcons (10-5)

Atlanta moved into the No. 2 seed last week and can stay there with a win over the New Orleans Saints . A loss coupled with a Seattle Seahawks win (and/or a Detroit Lions win), though, and the Falcons lose their first-round bye.

3. (xy) Seattle Seahawks (9-5-1)

Seattle takes on the division rival 49ers on Sunday afternoon with a chance to put a bow on the No. 3 seed or move up to No. 2 if the Falcons falter against New Orleans.

4. Green Bay Packers (9-6)

Green Bay and Detroit play in the NFC North Championship Game on "Sunday Night Football." The Packers can make the playoffs, win or lose, if the Giants beat the Redskins earlier in the day. They can also get as high as the No. 3 seed with a win.

5. (x) New York Giants (10-5)

The Giants are locked into the NFC's No. 5 seed and are playing for nothing other than spoiling the Redskins' playoff hopes on Sunday afternoon.

6. Detroit Lions (9-6)

Detroit and Green Bay play in the NFC North title game on "Sunday Night Football." The Lions can make the playoffs, win or lose, if the Giants beat the Redskins earlier in the day. They can also get as high as the No. 2 seed with a win and Seahawks loss or tie plus a Falcons loss.

NFC: Who's out

Still in the hunt

No. 7 Washington Redskins (8-6-1)

(8-6-1) No. 8 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7)

Eliminated

No. 9 New Orleans Saints (7-8)

New Orleans Saints (7-8) No. 10 Minnesota Vikings (7-8)

(7-8) No. 11 Arizona Cardinals (6-8-1)

(6-8-1) No. 12 Carolina Panthers (6-9)

(6-9) No. 13 Philadelphia Eagles (6-9)

Philadelphia Eagles (6-9) No. 14 Los Angeles Rams (4-11)

(4-11) No. 15 Chicago Bears (3-12)

(3-12) No. 16 San Francisco 49ers (2-13)

x - clinched playoff berth, y - denotes division winner z - denotes first-round bye * - denotes No. 1 seed



Key games in Week 17

Week 17 features several games that can directly affect playoff positioning.

Panthers at Buccaneers

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET, TV: FOX

How it affects the standings: The Bucs are technically still in the playoff hunt. They just need a whole bunch to go right in order to get in. It's pretty complicated.

Patriots at Dolphins

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET, TV: CBS

How it affects the standings: The Patriots still have competition for the AFC's No. 1 seed, with the Raiders just a game behind them at 12-3. They're already locked into a first round bye, but it's possible they could lose home field throughout the conference playoffs if they don't take care of the Dolphins. Miami has locked in a playoff berth but doesn't yet know which division winner it'll be paying a visit to in the second week of January. The Dolphins can still jump up to the 5-seed, so whether they'll be playing the Steelers or Texans in Round 1 is still up in the air.

Saints at Falcons

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET, TV: FOX

How it affects the standings: The Falcons currently have a hold of the NFC's No. 2 seed and can lock that down for themselves with a win. A loss means they're at the mercy of the Seahawks, who can grab the 2-seed back by pushing their record to 10-5-1, which would be better than the Falcons' 10-6 if they can't beat the Saints.

Giants at Redskins

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET, TV: FOX

How it affects the standings: The Giants are locked into a playoff spot and the No. 5 seed in the NFC. Who they'll visit for their first-round playoff game depends on the result of several other contests. Washington still has a shot of making it into the playoffs as the NFC's 6-seed. They need to beat the Giants and then have the Sunday night NFC North title game not end in a tie.

Raiders at Broncos

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET, TV: CBS

How it affects the standings: Oakland will know by kickoff if it can still take control of the No. 1 seed in the AFC. If the Pats win, the highest the Raiders can finish is No. 2. If not, they've got a chance. Either way, the Raiders can still drop down to the No. 5 spot if they fail to take care of the Broncos and the Chiefs win their game against the Chargers.

Chiefs at Chargers

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET, TV: CBS

How it affects the standings: Kansas City has clinched a playoff berth, but it can finish anywhere from having a first-round bye to taking a visit to the No. 3 seed in the first round. A win coupled with a Raiders loss gives the Chiefs the AFC West title and a week off. If Oakland wins, the highest K.C. can finish is the 5-seed, which it'll have if it wins or if Miami loses. In that case, the Chiefs would travel to Houston to take on the Texans. If they lose and the Dolphins win, the Chiefs would head to Pittsburgh as the No. 6 seed.

Lions at Packers

Kickoff: 8:30 p.m. ET, TV: NBC

How it affects the standings: If the Giants take care of the Redskins in the late afternoon, both of these teams will be in the playoffs no matter what. The only question is which team will host a playoff game and which will head on the road. With a Washington win, the loser of this game (if there is one) misses the playoffs entirely. If Washington wins and these two teams play to a draw, though, both still make the postseason. Got it?

Depending on what happens elsewhere, Green Bay can still rise as high as the No. 3 seed in the NFC with a win, while Detroit can shoot all the way up to No. 2 if it wins and and the Falcons and Seahawks both lose.

Week 17 schedule*

Sunday

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

New England at Miami, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. New York Jets , 1 p.m.

, 1 p.m. Dallas at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Atlanta, 4:25 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Washington, 4:25 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Oakland at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at San Diego, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Detroit, 8:30 p.m.

* All times Eastern