NFL Playoff Picture: Redskins eliminated after brutal loss; Packers win NFC North

All the Washington Redskins needed to do was beat a Giants team with nothing to play for, and they couldn't even manage that, laying a massive egg at home against the Giants, losing 20-10 after a potential game-winning drive from Kirk Cousins came up woefully short.

The loss sends the Redskins to 8-7-1 on the season and eliminates Washington from making the postseason for the second-straight year. There might be some chatter about Cousins' contract considering how he played and the horrible interception he threw.

Washington's loss had a huge impact on the Sunday night game as well -- both the Packers and Lions clinched playoff spots as a result of the loss (they both have nine wins already). The Packers locked up the NFC North with a victory over Detroit on Sunday night.

Elsewhere, a Oakland Raiders loss sends Oakland reeling to the No. 5 spot instead of the No. 2 seed in the AFC, which is now occupied by the Kansas City Chiefs .

AFC: Who's in

1. (*) New England Patriots (14-2)

The Patriots beat the Miami Dolphins on Sunday to clinch home field throughout the playoffs.

2. (y) Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)

The Chiefs beat the San Diego Chargers and moved into the No. 2 spot as a result of the Raiders losing. The Chiefs get a first-round bye.

3. (y) Pittsburgh Steelers (11-5)

The Steelers beat the Cleveland Browns in overtime but had already clinched the No. 3 seed anyway. Pittsburgh will host Miami in the first round.

4. (y) Houston Texans (9-7)

Houston lost to Tennessee on Sunday but was locked into the No. 4 seed regardless. The Texans will host the Raiders in the first round.

5. (x) Oakland Raiders (12-4)

The Raiders lost to the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon, which means they fall to the No. 5 seed as a result of the Chiefs holding the head-to-head tiebreaker over them. They will play in Houston in the first round.

6. (x) Miami Dolphins (10-6)

Miami lost to the Patriots, guaranteeing the No. 6 seed and now will travel to Pittsburgh in the first round.

AFC: Who's out

Eliminated

7. Tennessee Titans (9-7)

(9-7) 8. Denver Broncos (8-7)

9. Baltimore Ravens (8-8)

(8-8) 10. Indianapolis Colts (8-8)

(8-8) 11. Buffalo Bills (7-9)

(7-9) 12. Cincinnati Bengals (6-9-1)

(6-9-1) 13. San Diego Chargers (5-10)

14. New York Jets (5-11)

(5-11) 15. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-13)

(3-13) 16. Cleveland Browns (1-15)

x - clinched playoff berth, y - denotes division winner z - denotes first-round bye * - denotes No. 1 seed

NFC: Who's in

1. (*) Dallas Cowboys (13-3)

The Cowboys clinched the No. 1 seed before this week, guaranteeing they a first-round bye and the opportunity to host all their playoff games at JerryWorld.

2. (y) Atlanta Falcons (11-5)

Atlanta took care of business against the New Orleans Saints to secure the No. 2 seed in the NFC. They get a first-round bye in the playoffs and hold homefield advantage over everyone but the Cowboys.

3. (y) Seattle Seahawks (10-5-1)

Seattle took care of San Francisco in order to secure the No. 3 seed. They will host the loser of Detroit or Green Bay in the first round of the playoffs.

4. (y) Green Bay Packers (10-6)

Green Bay beat Detroit to win the NFC North and set itself up for a home game against New York, who previously knocked a 15-1 Aaron Rodgers-led team out of the playoffs during a game in Green Bay.

5. (x) New York Giants (11-5)

The Giants are secure in the No. 5 seed but knocked Washington out of the playoffs on Sunday afternoon just for fun.

6. (x) Detroit Lions (9-7)

Detroit lost to the Packers which means they're the final wild card in the NFC (they clinched a playoff spot when Washington lost) and will travel to Seattle to play on wild card weekend.

NFC: Who's out

Eliminated

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-7)

(9-7) 8. Washington Redskins (8-7-1)

9. Minnesota Vikings (8-8)

(8-8) 10. New Orleans Saints (7-8)

11. Philadelphia Eagles (7-9)

(7-9) 12. Arizona Cardinals (6-8-1)

(6-8-1) 13. Carolina Panthers (6-10)

(6-10) 14. Los Angeles Rams (4-11)

(4-11) 15. Chicago Bears (3-13)

(3-13) 16. San Francisco 49ers (2-13)

x - clinched playoff berth, y - denotes division winner z - denotes first-round bye * - denotes No. 1 seed