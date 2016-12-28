NFL Playoff Projections: Redskins nab final wild-card spot, Packers win NFC North

With only one week left in the NFL regular season, there's not much drama to sort out in this week's playoff projections.

For instance, in the AFC, there's no drama at all: All six playoff teams have already been decided. The big question left in that conference involves who will earn the the No. 1 overall seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Although the New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders are the only two teams with a shot at the No. 1 seed, the Kansas City Chiefs could still steal the No. 2 seed from Oakland and the first round-bye that comes with it.

In the NFC, things are slightly more complicated. Like, we had to get out a pencil, a notepad and a calculator to figure out how this thing is going to play out. With only four of the six playoff spots clinched in the NFC, that means four teams will be vying for the final two spots on Sunday.

So who's going to get those spots?

Let's get to the final playoff projection of the season.

Note: Remember, this is a projection based on how we think the final week of the regular season will play out. If you want to see the current playoff standings, click here to see Will Brinson's thorough breakdown of what the playoff race looks like as we head into Week 17.

AFC Playoff Projection

(All six AFC playoff spots have been clinched. However, only the Pittsburgh Steelers and Houston Texans are locked into their current seeds)

1. New England Patriots

Projected record: 14-2, AFC East champion

All the Patriots have to do to earn the No. 1 overall seed is beat a Miami Dolphins team that will basically be playing for nothing on Sunday. That shouldn't be too difficult. Although the Patriots blew the top seed last year in the same situation -- they lost to the Dolphins in the final week of the season -- we don't see that happening again. Especially because Miami's already in the playoffs, so they won't care about being a spoiler this year.

Remaining opponent: At Miami Dolphins (10-5)

2. Oakland Raiders

Projected record: 13-3, AFC West champion

Although the loss of Derek Carr is definitely going to hurt for the playoffs, it might not matter for Oakland's season finale against the Denver Broncos . When these two teams played earlier this season, the Raiders pulled out a 30-20 win thanks to an offensive line that battered the Broncos all game and allowed the Raiders to rush for 218 yards (which is still a season-high). We expect an inspired Raiders team to earn the No. 2 seed by beating a Broncos team that has nothing to play for.

Remaining opponent: At Denver Broncos (8-7)

3. Pittsburgh Steelers

Projected record: 11-5, AFC North champion

In an ironic twist of fate, the Steelers could actually spoil the Cleveland Browns ' season here by LOSING. Since Pittsburgh has the third seed wrapped up, they'll likely bench their starters on Sunday, which means the Browns might pull off the upset. If that happens and the Browns win, then Cleveland could lose out on the No. 1 overall pick to the 49ers. The Steelers always find a way to ruin the Browns' season, even it involves losing to them. That being said, we have good news for you Cleveland: We think the Steelers' backups will win this game and the Browns will end the season with the top pick.

Remaining opponent: Cleveland Browns

4. Houston Texans

Projected record: 10-6, AFC South champion

Eight days ago, the Texans' season finale in Tennessee looked like it was going to be one of the few must-watch games of Week 17. Now, no one's going to be watching because it's going to be Matt Cassel vs. Houston's backups in a game that means nothing because the Texans have already clinched the division. We like Houston's backups slightly more than we like Cassel, so we're going with Houston here.

Remaining opponent: At Tennessee Titans

5. Kansas City Chiefs

Projected record: 12-4, wild-card

Depending on how Week 17 turns out, the Chiefs could head into the postseason as the No. 2, No. 5 or No. 6 seed. It's still pretty wide open. Since we see the Raiders winning on Sunday, that means the Chiefs will get the fifth seed if they also win. For the Chiefs to get the No. 6 seed, Kansas City would have to lose and Miami would have to win. For the Chiefs to win the AFC West and get a first-round bye, the Raiders would have to lose on Sunday and Kansas City would have to win.

Remaining opponent: At San Diego Chargers

6. Miami Dolphins

Projected record: 10-6, wild-card

The Dolphins could move to the fifthseed with a win over the Patriots, but we don't see that happening. If Adam Gase is smart, he'll spend the entire week preparing to play the Steelers in the wild-card round.

Remaining opponent: New England Patriots

NFC Playoff Projection

(Four of the six NFC playoff spots have been clinched. The Green Bay Packers , Detroit Lions , Washington Redskins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are battling for the final two spots. The Dallas Cowboys (1) and New York Giants (5) are the only two teams locked into their seed)

1. Dallas Cowboys

Projected record: 13-3, NFC East champion

After destroying the Lions in a game that meant nothing on Monday, we think the Cowboys will finally tone it down for their regular season finale. Dak Prescott took a lot of hard hits against the Lions and there's no way the Cowboys want that to happen in Philadelphia. We say the Philadelphia Eagles pull off the upset, which isn't really an upset because Philly is actually favored in the game.

Remaining opponent: At Philadelphia Eagles

2. Atlanta Falcons

Projected record: 11-5, NFC South champion

A loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday could be devastating for the Falcons because it could drop them all the way to the No. 4 seed. However, we don't see that happening. The Falcons know how important the first-round bye is and we see them getting it when they beat New Orleans in their season finale. A win over the Saints would give the Falcons offense two weeks to heal before the divisional playoffs, which is scary to think about because that means guys like Julio Jones will likely be at 100 percent.

Remaining opponent: New Orleans Saints

3. Seattle Seahawks

Projected record: 10-5-1, NFC West champion

The Seahawks blew their best shot at a first-round bye when the lost to the Arizona Cardinals on Christmas Eve. The only way they can get it now is if they beat the 49ers and the Falcons lose Sunday. Sorry Seattle, but that seems like a long shot. The banged-up Seahawks could use a week off, but we don't see them getting a bye. We see them getting the third seed and hosting the Redskins in the first round.

4. Green Bay Packers

Projected record: 10-6, NFC North champion

In the biggest game of Week 17, the Packers will be traveling to Detroit with the NFC North title on the line. Your choices to win this game are a team that has won five in a row (the Packers) or a team that couldn't even win on Monday night when the other team had nothing to play for. The Lions getting slaughtered 42-21 by a Cowboys team playing for nothing doesn't make us feel good about Detroit's chances on Sunday.

Remaining opponent: At Detroit Lions

5. New York Giants

Projected record: 10-6, wild-card

Although the Giants have nothing to play for in Week 17 -- they're already locked into the fifth seed -- don't be surprised if they put a few tricks in their game plan in an effort to beat the Redskins. A Giants win over Washington would eliminate the Redskins from the postseason and would be a nice cherry on top to New York's playoff year. However, we don't think that's going to happen.

Remaining opponent: At Washington Redskins

6. Washington Redskins



Projected record: 9-6-1, wild-card

All the Redskins have to do to get in the playoffs is win a game at home against a team that's playing for nothing. Although that sounds easy, but this is the Redskins we're talking about and nothing ever comes easy. In a similar situation two weeks ago, they got pounded 26-15 at home in prime time. Despite that, we think the Redskins win on Sunday and claim the NFC's final playoff spot.

Remaining opponent: New York Giants

Just missed

Detroit Lions: Lions fans, although we have you out of the playoffs, we do have some good news for you: The number crunchers at SportsLine still love. According to their computer, the Lions have a 61 percent chance of getting into the playoffs, which is only slightly behind the Redskins (67 percent). If the Redskins lose to the Giants, then Detroit will have clinched a playoff berth before they even kick off on Sunday night. If the Redskins win, then the Lions will have to tie or beat the Packers. We don't see either of those things happening.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: We're only mentioning the Bucs here because they're technically still alive for the sixth seed, however, we don't think they're going to get it, and that's mainly because about 5,000 things have to happen.

Just check out this list.

A tie between the Giants and Redskins? OK, we can buy that. But the 49ers beating the Seahawks? No way, that seems impossible.

Wild-card round

(Based on this week's projections)

AFC

(5) Kansas City at (4) Houston

(6) Miami at (3) Pittsburgh

Byes: New England, Oakland

NFC

(5) N.Y. Giants at (4) Green Bay

(6) Washington at (3) Seattle

Byes: Dallas, Atlanta