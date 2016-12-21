NFL Playoff Projections: Titans win AFC South, Steelers-Ravens in wild card

For the first time in eight years, the Tennessee Titans are going to make the playoffs. Although it's not official yet, that's what we're projecting as we take a look at the 12 teams that have the best shot to make the postseason this year.

The biggest change from last week's projection is that we've officially lost all faith in the Houston Texans ' chances of winning the AFC South.

With the Indianapolis Colts basically out of the race, and the Texans benching their starting quarterback, the Titans have almost become the favorite by default. To make the playoff berth official, all the Titans have to do is beat the Jacksonville Jaguars (who just fired their coach) and beat a Texans team that could be in the middle of a quarterback controversy if new starter Tom Savage struggles on Saturday against the Cincinnati Bengals .

Will Marcus Mariota end the Titans' eight-year playoff drought? USATSI

So who else are we projecting into the playoff field?

Let's take a look, and like always, we'll be using data from SportsLine.com to give you each team's most up-to-date odds on making the postseason.

Note: Remember, this is a projection based on how we think the final two weeks of the regular season will play out. If you want to see the current playoff standings, click here to see Will Brinson's thorough breakdown of what the playoff race looks like as we head into Week 16.

AFC Playoff Projection

1. New England Patriots

Projected record:14-2, AFC East champion

We're projecting the Patriots to earn the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC, which is bad news for the rest of the conference. Over the past 10 years, the Patriots have been the top seed four times (2007, 2010, 2011, 2014) and in three of those seasons, they ended up getting all the way to the Super Bowl. Basically, the rest of the AFC should be hoping that the Oakland Raiders can knock the Patriots out of the top spot.

Patriots' remaining schedule: N.Y. New York Jets (4-10), at Miami (9-5)

2. Oakland Raiders

Projected record: 13-3, AFC West champion

The Raiders might want to send a fruit basket to the Titans this week after their big win over the Kansas City Chiefs . Thanks to Kansas City's loss, we're now projecting the Raiders to win the AFC West, which means they'll likely get a first-round bye. If Oakland wins either of its last two games, that guarantees that the AFC West winner will be the No. 2 seed at worst. The Raiders can sew up the first-round bye over Christmas weekend with a win over the Colts and a Chiefs loss against the Denver Broncos .

Raiders' remaining schedule: Indianapolis (7-7) at Denver (8-6)

3. Pittsburgh Steelers

Projected record: 11-5, AFC North champion

Things could get ugly for the Steelers if they lose to the Baltimore Ravens on Christmas Day. If the Steelers drop that game and finish the season 10-6, they'd miss out on the wild card if the Miami Dolphins also finish 10-6, thanks to Miami's head-to-head win. On the other hand, the Steelers can avoid any Week 17 drama if they beat the Ravens on Sunday and we think they'll do it. The number crunchers at SportsLine really like the Steelers to win the division: Pittsburgh has an 81 percent chance of winning the AFC North while the Ravens have just a 19 percent chance.

Steelers' remaining schedule: Baltimore (8-6), Cleveland (0-14)

4. Tennessee Titans

Projected record: 10-6, AFC South champion

With this race basically down to the Titans and the Texans, we're going to go with the team that didn't have to bench its starting quarterback on Sunday. Despite their two-game wining streak, the Texans are a mess right now, especially on offense. On the other hand, Tennessee has been one of the hottest teams in football over the past three weeks with wins over the Chicago Bears , Broncos and Chiefs. To win the division, all the Titans have to do now is beat a team that just fired its coach (Jacksonville) and then take down the Texans in Houston. We say both of those happen. The computer isn't as enthusiastic about the Titans as we are. According to SportsLine, the Titans have a 46 percent chance to win the division, while the Texans have a 51 percent chance.

Titans' remaining schedule: Jaguars (2-12), Houston (8-6)

5. Kansas City Chiefs

Projected record: 12-4, wild card

The Chiefs don't even have to win this weekend to clinch a playoff berth. If the Ravens lose to the Steelers, the Chiefs are officially in. The number crunchers at SportsLine have already punched the Chiefs' playoff ticket, giving them a 100 percent chance of making it. We happen to agree with those odds. The ugly part of getting the fifth seed, though, is that Kansas City will have to open up postseason play on the road, even if they're 12-4.

Chiefs' remaining schedule: Denver (8-6), at San Diego (5-9)

6. Baltimore Ravens

Projected record: 9-7, wild card

A win over the Steelers on Christmas Day would virtually guarantee the Ravens a playoff spot, however, we don't think that's going to happen. Instead, we think the Ravens are going to have to scoreboard watch in Week 17, knowing that if the Dolphins win (against the Patriots), Miami will make the playoffs. The best part about the Ravens potentially nabbing this spot is that it would set up a rematch with the Steelers just two weeks after their Christmas Day game.

Ravens' remaining schedule: At Pittsburgh (9-5), at Cincinnati (5-8-1)

Just missed

Dolphins (9-7): If the Dolphins can win either of their final two games, then they'll have a great shot at the playoffs, but we don't think that's going to happen. Beating the Buffalo Bills in Buffalo with Matt Moore starting won't be easy, and knocking off the Patriots in Week 17 will be almost impossible -- unless New England has nothing to play for. If the Patriots clinch the No. 1 seed this weekend, they'll likely rest their starters in Week 17 giving Miami an easy path to the postseason.

The SportsLine computer might blow up if the Ravens get the final AFC playoff spot over the Dolphins. According to the computer, Miami has a 55 percent chance of making the playoffs while the Ravens have just a 34 percent shot. If they don't win the AFC South, the Titans have a 48 percent chance of nabbing the wild card, while the Texans have a 52 percent chance.

Texans (9-7): The Texans easiest path to the playoffs involves a win over the Titans in Week 17, and we don't see that happening. Sorry, Houston.

NFC Playoff Projection

1. Dallas Cowboys

Projected record: 13-3, NFC East champion

We've had the Cowboys projected as the top seed since November and that can officially happen this week if they can beat the Detroit Lions on Monday night in Dallas. If the Cowboys win, and we think they will, get ready for an entire week of people arguing about whether or not Tony Romo should start in Week 17, which would be a meaningless game for Dallas.

Cowboys' remaining schedule: Detroit (9-5), at Philadelphia (5-9)

2. Seattle Seahawks

Projected record: 11-4-1, NFC West champion

The Seahawks have struggled on the road this year (2-4-1), which means everyone in Seattle better cross their fingers and hope that the Seahawks win their final two games of the season and clinch the No. 2 seed and the first-round bye. Of course, that shouldn't be difficult. All the Seahawks have to do is beat the struggling Arizona Cardinals and the horrible 49ers. The Seahawks could actually clinch a first-round bye as soon as Monday night if they win on Christmas Eve and both the Lions (at Cowboys) and Atlanta Falcons (at Carolina Panthers ) lose.

Seahawks' remaining schedule: Arizona (5-8-1), at San Francisco (1-13)

3. Atlanta Falcons

Projected record: 11-5, NFC South champion

The NFC South race could get pretty crazy over the final two weeks of the season with both the Bucs and the Falcons playing the same two opponents (Carolina, New Orleans). If the Bucs catch the Falcons in the standings and tie things up at 9-7 or 10-6, then Tampa will win the division. However, we don't see that happening.

Falcons' remaining schedule: At Carolina (6-8), New Orleans (6-8)

4. Green Bay Packers

Projected record: 10-6, NFC North champion

You can probably go ahead and pencil in Packers-Lions as the Sunday night flex game in Week 17. The only way that game won't be an NFC North title game is if the Packers lose this week (vs. the Minnesota Vikings ) AND the Lions beat the Cowboys on Monday. We don't see both those things happening, which means we should be getting a de facto playoff game for the NFC North title on Jan. 1. Although we love the Packers, the computer still isn't sold on them. SportsLine gives the Lions a 59 percent chance to win the NFC North, while giving the Packers just a 41 percent chance.

Packers' remaining schedule: Minnesota (7-7), at Detroit (9-5)

5. New York Giants

Projected record: 11-5, wild card

All the Giants have to do to clinch this spot is beat the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night. New York also has an outside shot at the NFC East title, but that would involve the Cowboys losing their final two games of the season and we can probably all agree that's not going to happen. For you pessimistic Giants fans out there, New York would still have a good shot at the playoffs even if they lose out and finish 10-6.

Giants' remaining schedule: At Philadelphia (5-9), at Washington (7-6-1)

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Projected record: 10-6, wild card

To earn the NFC's final playoff spot, the Bucs are probably going to have win their final two games of the season, which isn't going to be easy. First, they have to win in New Orleans, a place where they're 1-4 since 2011. Then they have to beat the Panthers, a team they've lost to six times in their past seven games. Despite those ugly numbers, we're still putting the Bucs in this final spots.

Bucs' remaining schedule: At New Orleans (6-8), Carolina (6-8)

Just missed

Lions (9-7): Despite Detroit's rough schedule to close the season, the computer still loves them. According to SportsLine, not only are the Lions the favorite to win the NFC North, but they're also a strong favorite to take the final wild-card spot if they miss the division title. SportsLine pegs the Lions wild-card chances at 77 percent, while giving the Bucs a 49 percent shot and leaving the Washington Redskins with just a 32 percent chance.

Redskins (9-6-1): If the Buccaneers slip up over the final two weeks of the season, the biggest winner would potentially be the Redskins. Thanks to their tie, a 9-6-1 Redskins team would beat out any 9-7 team for the final wild card berth. However, just to get to nine wins, the Redskins will have to beat the Giants and then knock off the Bears in Chicago. The Redskins' season finale against New York could be meaningless for the Giants if they win in Week 16, which would be a good thing for Washington.

Wild Card Round

(Based on this week's projections)

AFC

(5) Kansas City at (4) Tennessee

(6) Baltimore at (3) Pittsburgh

Bye: New England, Oakland

NFC

(5) N.Y. Giants at (4) Green Bay

(6) Tampa Bay at (3) Atlanta

Bye: Dallas, Seattle