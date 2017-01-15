NFL Playoffs Bracket: Falcons storm past Seahawks into NFC Championship Game

When people think of brackets, they think of the NCAA Tournament, but like any tournament, the NFL playoffs are a bracket as well. We'll break down the bracket for both conferences as the playoff games unfold.

NFC

If you were looking for a statement game from a team in the divisional round, you got it from the Atlanta Falcons. After allowing Seattle to march on a game-opening drive that lasted nearly nine minutes, the Falcons stepped up in a huge way, dominating the Seahawks in a 36-20 win that probably wasn't even that close.

Matt Ryan and crew came out smoking hot, rolling down the field for a touchdown on their first drive. It looked like this game was going to be close, but everything turned on a trip, with Russell Wilson falling backward into the end zone for a safety.

Including the safety, the Falcons would pile up 19 unanswered points to pull away and put themselves in position to possibly host the NFC Championship Game. If the Packers beat the Cowboys on Sunday (they play 4:40 p.m. ET on FOX, here's all the info on how to watch it), the Falcons will host Green Bay.

If Dallas wins, the Cowboys will host the NFC Championship Game. That would mean the Falcons just lit up Seattle in the final game in the Georgia Dome, which will give way for the Mercedes-Benz Stadium the Falcons are building.

AFC

