NFL Playoffs Bracket: Falcons to face Packers, and everyone expects fireworks

When people think of brackets, they think of the NCAA Tournament, but like any tournament, the NFL playoffs are a bracket as well. We'll break down the bracket for both conferences as the playoff games unfold.

NFC

The playoffs really got started on Sunday, with the first close game of the postseason giving us an incredible thriller between the Cowboys and the Packers, a game Green Bay would win 34-31 with a wild finish and a walk-off field goal.

Aaron Rodgers was his usual incredible self in Dallas, and the Packers defense did just enough to hold off a huge surge from Dak Prescott and the Cowboys for the victory.

The win came a day after the Falcons lobbed up 36 points on the Seahawks in a cruise-control victory at home in what they thought would be the final game of the Georgia Dome's illustrious history. Not so fast, my friends! There will be one more game, and it will feature an opportunity for the Falcons to go to the Super Bowl.

It will also feature a historically high over/under, which was initially set at 58.5 by the Westgate Las Vegas but was pushed up to 60.5 within 30 minutes of the end of the Packers game. According to Bookmaker.eu, it is " the highest ever for a conference championship or Super Bowl."

That's a Big 12 type total, but it really shouldn't be surprising if you watched the Falcons or Packers play on both sides of the ball. The only quarterback as hot or hotter than Matt Ryan is Aaron Rodgers, and both guys will be locked in with weather not a factor. Neither team is particularly inclined to play any defense. We should get a shootout in this game, although 60 points is a wild number.

It's a game that promises to be a lot of fireworks and a lot of fun.

via CBSSports.com

AFC

The Patriots didn't come out on fire against the Texans, but they eventually took care of business, winning 34-16 (and covering an all-time spread) in a game that was a lot closer than it should have been. But a win is a win and people did their job for the most part, so Bill Belichick should be happy.

He's also probably pretty pleased about the Patriots pulling off a feat that doesn't seem even possible: New England is headed to its sixth straight AFC Championship Game next weekend.

For six years in a row the Patriots have had the opportunity to play for a trip to the Super Bowl. They were previously tied with the Raiders (1973-77) with five straight trips, but now the honor belongs only to the Pats. They'll see a much more difficult test in their next game, however, because the two teams playing on Sunday night are substantially better than Houston.

The Chiefs are playing the Steelers on Sunday night in Kansas City at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. Here's all the info on how to watch it.