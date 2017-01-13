NFL playoffs divisional round picks: Steelers, Packers among Prisco's Best Bets
Pete is taking two underdogs, one favorite and a game he sees going over the total
I'm looking forward to better results in the NFL divisional playoff games than I managed over Wild Card Weekend.
Along with a lot of bad football last weekend, I went 1-3 with my Best Bets, the only win being the under in the Miami-Pittsburgh game. I went down the drain with the Lions plus-8 (looked good going to the fourth), the Giants plus-4½ and the under in the Oakland-Houston game.
This weekend's games bring much better action on the field -- closer games, at least -- and I intend to keep pace in Best Bets.
So here are this week's selections:
Atlanta minus-5: This just isn't the same Seattle defense without Earl Thomas. The Falcons averaged 34 points per game in the regular season, and I don't think the Seahawks will stop them in the Georgia Dome. The Seahawks will score, but Atlanta will win it by more than the number.
Steelers plus-1½: This will be the Le'Veon Bell game. He has averaged 143 yards the past seven games and the Chiefs have major issues stopping the run. When you run it, then you take some sting out of that Chiefs pass rush. The Steelers will move on behind the running of Bell.
Packers plus-4½: The Packers will win the game outright. You won't need the points, but since they are giving them you may as well take them. Aaron Rodgers will continue his strong play and that will put pressure on Dak Prescott, who won't be able to keep up. Packers take it.
Cowboys-Packers over 52½: This number is high, and Rodgers is the reason. He is playing the best football of his career, and I don't think the Cowboys will slow him down. The Cowboys will get their points as well, which will make for a nice shootout.
