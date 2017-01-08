Dolphins QB Matt Moore gets destroyed on illegal hit by Steelers LB

This will likely go down as the biggest hit of Wild Card Weekend

They don't give an award for the most vicious hit of Wild Card Weekend, but if they did, it would probably go to Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree, who absolutely leveled Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore on Sunday.

During a play in the second quarter, Moore started scrambling to his right, and that's when the hit happened. It was like watching a semi-truck plow into a Prius.

Here's another angle of the hit.

Not only was Moore able to get up and walk off the field, but he ended up returning to the game after missing just one play. Moore was actually down on the field longer than he was in concussion protocol.

After he was allowed to return to the game, many people watching at home had the same question: Why is he being allowed back in the game so quickly?

CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson gave the answer to that question while giving an update on Moore's health.

"The independent neurologist, they watched the hit, he said he did not lose consciousness, and he saw that he hit him in the jaw, and so they did a quick evaluation and they cleared him to go back in," Wolfson explained.

Wolfson also added that Moore was pointing to his lower back as he walked off the field after taking the hit. Dolphins backup quarterback T.J. Yates came in for one play while Moore was examined.

For most fans, the fact that Moore returned at all was a minor miracle considering the fact that most people thought he might be done for the game after taking the brutal hit.

After the hit, Dupree and the Steelers were penalized 15 yards for roughing the passer. The Dolphins ended up getting a field goal on the drive that trimmed Pittsburgh's lead to 20-6.

In his first full series after taking the hit, Moore looked sharp, going 3 of 4 for 60 yards. However, the Dolphins quarterback also took another huge hit on that drive. With the Dolphins at the Steelers 8-yard line, Moore got rocked and lost a fumble after being hit by James Harrison.

At halftime, the Steelers lead the Dolphins 20-6.

To keep tabs on the game, be sure to check out our CBSSports.com GameTracker by clicking here. To stream the game online, you can sign up for a free 7-day trial of CBS All-Access by clicking here.

CBS Sports Writer

John Breech has been at CBS Sports since July 2011 and currently spends most of his time writing about the NFL. He's believed to be one of only three people in the world who thinks that Andy Dalton will... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories