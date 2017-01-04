NFL playoffs: Raiders reveal starting quarterback for wild-card game vs. Texans

When the Oakland Raiders open up postseason play on Saturday in Houston, they'll be doing something that no other team in NFL history has ever done: playing a rookie quarterback who's making his first career start.

After 24 hours of speculation, Raiders coach Jack Del Rio confirmed on Wednesday that Connor Cook will be the team's starting quarterback against the Houston Texans . When Cook takes the field, he'll become the first rookie in NFL history to have his first career start come in the playoffs.

Cook, who taken by the Raiders in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, spent the entire season on the bench before being called into action during Oakland's 24-6 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 17.

As the third-string quarterback going into the season, the thought of Cook starting in the playoffs seemed almost impossible just three weeks ago, but everything changed after Derek Carr broke his fibula in a 33-25 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 16.

After Carr's injury, the Raiders gave the starting job to Matt McGloin , who only lasted one-and-a-half quarters before being knocked out of the game with a shoulder injury in Denver. That set the stage for Cook to start on Saturday.

During his only action of the season against the Broncos, Cook threw for 150 yards and a touchdown, along with one interception. Despite those mediocre numbers, Del Rio is still confident in his rookie quarterback.

"Connor has done a nice job. He's done a nice job all year with the work he gets and the attention to detail," Del Rio said, via the San Francisco Chronicle. "I think he's really matured, become more comfortable in what we're asking him to do. The ball comes out of his hand nice. I think all the signs are real positive for Connor as we go forward.

Even though the Raiders will be starting a rookie quarterback in Houston, all hope isn't lost in Oakland's locker room. Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree says he likes what he's seen from Cook so far.

"I was impressed," Crabtree said. "His composure, the way he was playing, he was smooth out there. For the first time to be out there, in a crucial situation, that's big."

Cook will be the first rookie to start a playoff game since the trio of Andrew Luck , Robert Griffin III and Russell Wilson all started during the 2012 season.

Rookie quarterbacks have struggled in the playoffs recently, going just 2-5 since 2011. However, it should pointed out that both of those wins came in games where two rookies were playing each other, so someone had to win.

The last time a rookie beat a team led by a non-rookie in the postseason came in 2009, when Mark Sanchez led the New York Jets to the AFC title game. Overall, rookie quarterbacks are 7-9 in the postseason since 2004.

The game against the Texans will mark Cook's first start since Dec. 31, 2015, when he was Michigan State Spartans 's quarterback during a 38-0 loss to Alabama in the Cotton Bowl.

The upside for the Raiders is that the Texans will be starting Brock Osweiler , who might not look much better than Cook on Saturday.