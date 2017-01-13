NFL playoffs: Steelers-Chiefs moved to Sunday night because of storm forecast
The two teams were supposed to kick off at 1:05 p.m. ET and will now play at 8:20 p.m. ET
Adjust your Sunday plans, because the NFL just rescheduled the Steelers-Chiefs divisional playoff game. The good news: You'll have time for an early brunch after all.
Originally scheduled to kick off at 1:05 p.m. ET, the game was bumped to 8:20 p.m. ET due to a storm that's projected to hit the Kansas City area. So, that means the first game of Sunday will be the Packers-Cowboys game, which is still scheduled to begin at 4:40 p.m. ET.
Here's the NFL's statement on the rescheduling:
Due to public safety concerns in light of the forecasted storm this weekend in the Kansas City area, Sunday's Steelers-Chiefs Divisional Playoff game on NBC has been moved to 8:20 p.m. ET.
Moving the game from the original 1:05 p.m. ET start time will provide local authorities more time to clear roads in the area as the weather is expected to improve throughout Sunday.
The decision to make this time change was made in consultation with state and local officials as well as the Chiefs and the Steelers.
As Deadspin pointed out, the National Weather Service issued the following warning:
Periods of freezing rain will overspread all of the area by Saturday night. The most significant icing is expected Saturday night into Sunday morning. Precipitation will gradually change over to rain from south to north Sunday afternoon and evening.
That last part -- about the weather changing to rain -- is probably the reason why the NFL pushed back the start time.
