NFL Playoffs wild-card picks: Giants, Lions, Texans, Steelers are Prisco's best bets

The regular season is over, and so is the Westgate Las Vegas Super contest. I laid a giant egg in it this season as part of Team OddsShark -- not even finishing above .500.

With that pressure off -- was there really any? -- the playoffs are a time when great teams emerge, and it's also a time to continue my late-season surge.

With only four games this week, I am including a few over-under picks in my Best Bets. Hey, I can't like all four games in terms of the sides, can I?

So here goes:

Giants plus 4 ½: This just looks like a field-goal game to me. The Giants play good defense and will make it tough on Aaron Rodgers and his receivers. But in the end, I think Rodgers will find a way to drive his team to a late score to win. It will be close. Give me the points.

Lions plus-8: Maybe this is a trap, and if it is, I'm caught. I know Seattle is great at home and this will be a wild atmosphere. I also know Matthew Stafford has been awful on the road against teams with winning records. But the Lions went to Seattle last season and lost by three and could have won the game late were it not for a blown call. This Seattle team is worse than that one. Give me the eight.

Texans-Raiders -- under 36 ½: This is a really low total, but look at the quarterbacks and the Houston defense and you can understand why. The Raiders are starting rookie Connor Cook, so they will be cautious and run it a lot. The Texans don't score a lot of points. This won't get over 33.

Steelers-Dolphins -- under 46: The Dolphins have defensive issues. I don't care what they did in the first meeting (Miami won 30-15 on Oct. 16) between these two. This time, in the first playoff game with Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell on the same field, the Steelers will get their points, but I don't think they get into the 30s. The Dolphins will get two touchdowns. Weather could be an issue as well. So make it 27-14 and give me the under.