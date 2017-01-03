NFL Power Rankings 2016 season final edition

Where all 32 teams finish -- and where they started (we whiffed on the Falcons, Cowboys and Jaguars)

Biggest Movers
8 Packers
3 Raiders
Rk
Teams
  
Chg
Rcrd
1 Patriots If they beat the Dolphins this week, they are the top seed. Then what? Then a Super Bowl is likely. -- 14-2-0
2 Cowboys They kept it rolling against the Lions. But now they have to take it easy at Philadelphia in a road game that means nothing. -- 13-3-0
3 Falcons They have improved on defense, which will be key come playoff time. They have to get stops. 2 11-5-0
4 Steelers Are they the team with the best chance to beat the Patriots? With that offense, they might be. 3 11-5-0
5 Chiefs They looked good beating the Broncos on Sunday night. Now they have to keep it going to the postseason. 3 12-4-0
6 Raiders Without Derek Carr, they have major issues. They can't win it all with Matt McGloin. 3 12-4-0
7 Seahawks They looked bad losing to the Cardinals. What happened to the defense? 3 10-5-1
8 Packers Nobody will want to play them in the playoffs. They have a division-deciding game with the Lions this week. 8 10-6-0
9 Giants That was not a good showing against the Eagles. They can't go into the postseason with two straight losses. This week's game is big. 3 11-5-0
10 Dolphins They are in the playoffs and that's an amazing job by coach Adam Gase. The defense has to tighten up after getting dominated by the Bills. 2 10-6-0
11 Lions They win against the Packers, and they win the division. They lose, and they could be out of the playoffs. 2 9-7-0
12 Broncos The Super Bowl champs will be home watching the playoffs. They have decisions to make at quarterback. 2 9-7-0
13 Ravens That was a gut-wrenching loss to the Steelers. They will be home for the postseason. 2 8-8-0
14 Buccaneers They blew their playoff chances the past two weeks, needing a miracle to get in now, but they have a lot to build on going forward. They have to improve the offensive line. 1 9-7-0
15 Texans They are the division champs, but they aren't very good. Their offense is awful. 1 9-7-0
16 Titans They weren't beating the Jaguars before Marcus Mariota went down, but that was tough to see. They overachieved this season. 1 9-7-0
17 Redskins Barring a Packers-Lions tie, if they win, they are in. That's it. And the Giants could rest guys. The Redskins can't blow that, can they? -- 8-7-1
18 Colts That wasn't a good showing by Andrew Luck against the Raiders. Are changes coming? -- 8-8-0
19 Vikings So much promise from the fast starts seems like a different time. They collapsed the past two weeks. -- 8-8-0
20 Bills Is it bye-bye, Rex Ryan time? It looks like it's going to happen now. -- 7-9-0
21 Saints Drew Brees is having an amazing season. It's too bad it's going to waste. -- 7-9-0
22 Cardinals That showing in Seattle is what we expected to see this season. They will be back in the playoff mix next season. 3 7-8-1
23 Panthers The Super Bowl hangover is complete. They never could get it going. 1 6-10-0
24 Bengals This season was undone by a lot of injuries. Can they bounce back next season? 1 6-9-1
25 Chargers Will this be Mike McCoy's last game this week? Or will he come back because of all the injury issues? 1 5-11-0
26 Eagles They showed some fight against the Giants and that has to make them feel better going into 2017. Carson Wentz will be fine. -- 7-9-0
27 Jets This is a dog team that showed all the signs of being quitters the past two weeks. Gross. -- 5-11-0
28 Rams Who will be the new coach is all that matters now. They don't have as much talent as some would make you think either. -- 4-12-0
29 Bears So much for the idea that Matt Barkley might be the long-term starter. They have to fix the quarterback spot. -- 3-13-0
30 Jaguars Who was that playing quarterback for the Jaguars against the Titans? Blake Bortles looked good -- for once this season. -- 3-13-0
31 49ers They showed some fight in beating the Rams. But it hurt their draft position. -- 2-14-0
32 Browns They won, but they still stay at the bottom. Hey, everybody else down here won as well. -- 1-15-0
CBS Sports Senior Writer

Pete Prisco has covered the NFL for three decades, including working as a beat reporter in Jacksonville for the Jaguars. When he's not watching game tape, you can find Pete on Twitter or dreaming of an... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories