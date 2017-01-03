NFL Power Rankings 2016 season final edition

1 Patriots If they beat the Dolphins this week, they are the top seed. Then what? Then a Super Bowl is likely. -- 14-2-0

2 Cowboys They kept it rolling against the Lions. But now they have to take it easy at Philadelphia in a road game that means nothing. -- 13-3-0

3 Falcons They have improved on defense, which will be key come playoff time. They have to get stops. 2 11-5-0

4 Steelers Are they the team with the best chance to beat the Patriots? With that offense, they might be. 3 11-5-0

5 Chiefs They looked good beating the Broncos on Sunday night. Now they have to keep it going to the postseason. 3 12-4-0

6 Raiders Without Derek Carr, they have major issues. They can't win it all with Matt McGloin. 3 12-4-0

7 Seahawks They looked bad losing to the Cardinals. What happened to the defense? 3 10-5-1

8 Packers Nobody will want to play them in the playoffs. They have a division-deciding game with the Lions this week. 8 10-6-0

9 Giants That was not a good showing against the Eagles. They can't go into the postseason with two straight losses. This week's game is big. 3 11-5-0

10 Dolphins They are in the playoffs and that's an amazing job by coach Adam Gase. The defense has to tighten up after getting dominated by the Bills. 2 10-6-0

11 Lions They win against the Packers, and they win the division. They lose, and they could be out of the playoffs. 2 9-7-0

12 Broncos The Super Bowl champs will be home watching the playoffs. They have decisions to make at quarterback. 2 9-7-0

13 Ravens That was a gut-wrenching loss to the Steelers. They will be home for the postseason. 2 8-8-0

14 Buccaneers They blew their playoff chances the past two weeks, needing a miracle to get in now, but they have a lot to build on going forward. They have to improve the offensive line. 1 9-7-0

15 Texans They are the division champs, but they aren't very good. Their offense is awful. 1 9-7-0

16 Titans They weren't beating the Jaguars before Marcus Mariota went down, but that was tough to see. They overachieved this season. 1 9-7-0

17 Redskins Barring a Packers-Lions tie, if they win, they are in. That's it. And the Giants could rest guys. The Redskins can't blow that, can they? -- 8-7-1

18 Colts That wasn't a good showing by Andrew Luck against the Raiders. Are changes coming? -- 8-8-0

19 Vikings So much promise from the fast starts seems like a different time. They collapsed the past two weeks. -- 8-8-0

20 Bills Is it bye-bye, Rex Ryan time? It looks like it's going to happen now. -- 7-9-0

21 Saints Drew Brees is having an amazing season. It's too bad it's going to waste. -- 7-9-0

22 Cardinals That showing in Seattle is what we expected to see this season. They will be back in the playoff mix next season. 3 7-8-1

23 Panthers The Super Bowl hangover is complete. They never could get it going. 1 6-10-0

24 Bengals This season was undone by a lot of injuries. Can they bounce back next season? 1 6-9-1

25 Chargers Will this be Mike McCoy's last game this week? Or will he come back because of all the injury issues? 1 5-11-0

26 Eagles They showed some fight against the Giants and that has to make them feel better going into 2017. Carson Wentz will be fine. -- 7-9-0

27 Jets This is a dog team that showed all the signs of being quitters the past two weeks. Gross. -- 5-11-0

28 Rams Who will be the new coach is all that matters now. They don't have as much talent as some would make you think either. -- 4-12-0

29 Bears So much for the idea that Matt Barkley might be the long-term starter. They have to fix the quarterback spot. -- 3-13-0

30 Jaguars Who was that playing quarterback for the Jaguars against the Titans? Blake Bortles looked good -- for once this season. -- 3-13-0

31 49ers They showed some fight in beating the Rams. But it hurt their draft position. -- 2-14-0