NFL Power Rankings 2016 season final edition
Where all 32 teams finish -- and where they started (we whiffed on the Falcons, Cowboys and Jaguars)
|
Rk
|
Teams
|
Chg
|
Rcrd
|1
|
|If they beat the Dolphins this week, they are the top seed. Then what? Then a Super Bowl is likely.
|--
|14-2-0
|2
|
|They kept it rolling against the Lions. But now they have to take it easy at Philadelphia in a road game that means nothing.
|--
|13-3-0
|3
|
|They have improved on defense, which will be key come playoff time. They have to get stops.
|2
|11-5-0
|4
|
|Are they the team with the best chance to beat the Patriots? With that offense, they might be.
|3
|11-5-0
|5
|
|They looked good beating the Broncos on Sunday night. Now they have to keep it going to the postseason.
|3
|12-4-0
|6
|
|Without Derek Carr, they have major issues. They can't win it all with Matt McGloin.
|3
|12-4-0
|7
|
|They looked bad losing to the Cardinals. What happened to the defense?
|3
|10-5-1
|8
|
|Nobody will want to play them in the playoffs. They have a division-deciding game with the Lions this week.
|8
|10-6-0
|9
|
|That was not a good showing against the Eagles. They can't go into the postseason with two straight losses. This week's game is big.
|3
|11-5-0
|10
|
|They are in the playoffs and that's an amazing job by coach Adam Gase. The defense has to tighten up after getting dominated by the Bills.
|2
|10-6-0
|11
|
|They win against the Packers, and they win the division. They lose, and they could be out of the playoffs.
|2
|9-7-0
|12
|
|The Super Bowl champs will be home watching the playoffs. They have decisions to make at quarterback.
|2
|9-7-0
|13
|
|That was a gut-wrenching loss to the Steelers. They will be home for the postseason.
|2
|8-8-0
|14
|
|They blew their playoff chances the past two weeks, needing a miracle to get in now, but they have a lot to build on going forward. They have to improve the offensive line.
|1
|9-7-0
|15
|
|They are the division champs, but they aren't very good. Their offense is awful.
|1
|9-7-0
|16
|
|They weren't beating the Jaguars before Marcus Mariota went down, but that was tough to see. They overachieved this season.
|1
|9-7-0
|17
|
|Barring a Packers-Lions tie, if they win, they are in. That's it. And the Giants could rest guys. The Redskins can't blow that, can they?
|--
|8-7-1
|18
|
|That wasn't a good showing by Andrew Luck against the Raiders. Are changes coming?
|--
|8-8-0
|19
|
|So much promise from the fast starts seems like a different time. They collapsed the past two weeks.
|--
|8-8-0
|20
|
|Is it bye-bye, Rex Ryan time? It looks like it's going to happen now.
|--
|7-9-0
|21
|
|Drew Brees is having an amazing season. It's too bad it's going to waste.
|--
|7-9-0
|22
|
|That showing in Seattle is what we expected to see this season. They will be back in the playoff mix next season.
|3
|7-8-1
|23
|
|The Super Bowl hangover is complete. They never could get it going.
|1
|6-10-0
|24
|
|This season was undone by a lot of injuries. Can they bounce back next season?
|1
|6-9-1
|25
|
|Will this be Mike McCoy's last game this week? Or will he come back because of all the injury issues?
|1
|5-11-0
|26
|
|They showed some fight against the Giants and that has to make them feel better going into 2017. Carson Wentz will be fine.
|--
|7-9-0
|27
|
|This is a dog team that showed all the signs of being quitters the past two weeks. Gross.
|--
|5-11-0
|28
|
|Who will be the new coach is all that matters now. They don't have as much talent as some would make you think either.
|--
|4-12-0
|29
|
|So much for the idea that Matt Barkley might be the long-term starter. They have to fix the quarterback spot.
|--
|3-13-0
|30
|
|Who was that playing quarterback for the Jaguars against the Titans? Blake Bortles looked good -- for once this season.
|--
|3-13-0
|31
|
|They showed some fight in beating the Rams. But it hurt their draft position.
|--
|2-14-0
|32
|
|They won, but they still stay at the bottom. Hey, everybody else down here won as well.
|--
|1-15-0
