NFL Power Rankings 2016 Week 16

1 Patriots They clinched their eighth straight division title and the defense is getting better. -- 12-2-0

2 Cowboys Dak Prescott got back on track and that will quiet the Tony Romo talk for now. The defense is improving. -- 12-2-0

3 Raiders With the Chiefs losing and the Raiders winning, they are now atop the AFC West with two games to go. 2 11-3-0

4 Seahawks They looked like the Seahawks we expect to see in beating up on the Rams. They are division champs. 2 9-4-1

5 Falcons Matt Ryan continues to roll up big numbers as they push to a division title. He might be the MVP. 2 9-5-0

6 Giants The play of their defense makes them a dangerous team come playoff time. They need to get the offense back on track. 2 10-4-0

7 Steelers I think they are the team who could push the Patriots in the AFC. The defense is getting better. 3 9-5-0

8 Chiefs In their past three home games, they've lost two. That's weird for the Chiefs with Denver coming to town. 5 10-4-0

9 Lions They face a brutal road game this week at Dallas after losing on the road to the Giants. The schedule is so tough. 5 9-5-0

10 Broncos Their offense, as it showed against the Patriots, has been too limited this season. The champs are about done. 1 8-6-0

11 Ravens That two-point stop against the Eagles keeps them alive with a big division game against the Steelers this week. 1 8-6-0

12 Dolphins If the playoffs started today, they would be in the party. That's impressive. 1 9-5-0

13 Buccaneers They competed at Dallas against the best team in the conference. That's a good sign. They have to win their last two to have a playoff chance. 2 8-6-0

14 Texans The move to Tom Savage was the right decision, as is the choice to stay with him. Brock Osweiler was taking this team nowhere. 1 8-6-0

15 Titans If they win out, they will be in the playoffs. That's hard to believe. 2 8-6-0

16 Packers If they win their last two, they win the division. It's that simple. They are the team nobody wants to play. 2 8-6-0

17 Redskins That was a damning loss to the Panthers at home Monday night. They are in big trouble now. 3 7-6-1

18 Colts That was an impressive victory at Minnesota to keep their playoff hopes alive. But they need help. 2 7-7-0

19 Vikings This season has gone wrong in a lot of ways, but losing the way they did to the Colts was embarrassing. They are better than that. 3 7-7-0

20 Bills At .500, they play a big game this week with Miami. It looks like Rex Ryan is in trouble -- no matter what. 3 7-7-0

21 Saints All those who were ready to bury Drew Brees need to back off now. He carved up the Cardinals. 3 6-8-0

22 Panthers They waited too long to get it going this season. But they've played well the past two weeks. 3 6-8-0

23 Bengals Their first half against the Steelers is the team we expected to see this season. Of course, the second half was the team we saw a lot of this season. 2 5-8-1

24 Chargers Is coach Mike McCoy the next to be fired? It could be coming after the season. 2 5-9-0

25 Cardinals Special teams have killed the Cardinals all year. But what happened to the defense against the Saints? -- 5-8-1

26 Eagles They can ruin the Giants' playoff party this week if they can beat their rivals. You know they would love that. -- 5-9-0

27 Jets They had the look of a team that quit against the Dolphins. That is not a good look. -- 4-10-0

28 Rams So the firing of Jeff Fisher didn't change anything. This is still a bad team. What did you expect? -- 4-10-0

29 Bears They competed against Green Bay, which is a good sign with nothing on the line. Jordan Howard is a keeper. -- 3-11-0

30 Jaguars Gus Bradley got fired after Sunday's loss to the Texans, but does it matter this season? Not a bit. -- 2-12-0

31 49ers It's a shame that defense is as bad as it is right now. That used to be a team strong point. -- 1-13-0