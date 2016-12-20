NFL Power Rankings 2016 Week 16
Hate the New England Patriots all you want, but they're still No. 1; the Raiders return to the top three
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|They clinched their eighth straight division title and the defense is getting better.
|--
|12-2-0
|2
|
|Dak Prescott got back on track and that will quiet the Tony Romo talk for now. The defense is improving.
|--
|12-2-0
|3
|
|With the Chiefs losing and the Raiders winning, they are now atop the AFC West with two games to go.
|2
|11-3-0
|4
|
|They looked like the Seahawks we expect to see in beating up on the Rams. They are division champs.
|2
|9-4-1
|5
|
|Matt Ryan continues to roll up big numbers as they push to a division title. He might be the MVP.
|2
|9-5-0
|6
|
|The play of their defense makes them a dangerous team come playoff time. They need to get the offense back on track.
|2
|10-4-0
|7
|
|I think they are the team who could push the Patriots in the AFC. The defense is getting better.
|3
|9-5-0
|8
|
|In their past three home games, they've lost two. That's weird for the Chiefs with Denver coming to town.
|5
|10-4-0
|9
|
|They face a brutal road game this week at Dallas after losing on the road to the Giants. The schedule is so tough.
|5
|9-5-0
|10
|
|Their offense, as it showed against the Patriots, has been too limited this season. The champs are about done.
|1
|8-6-0
|11
|
|That two-point stop against the Eagles keeps them alive with a big division game against the Steelers this week.
|1
|8-6-0
|12
|
|If the playoffs started today, they would be in the party. That's impressive.
|1
|9-5-0
|13
|
|They competed at Dallas against the best team in the conference. That's a good sign. They have to win their last two to have a playoff chance.
|2
|8-6-0
|14
|
|The move to Tom Savage was the right decision, as is the choice to stay with him. Brock Osweiler was taking this team nowhere.
|1
|8-6-0
|15
|
|If they win out, they will be in the playoffs. That's hard to believe.
|2
|8-6-0
|16
|
|If they win their last two, they win the division. It's that simple. They are the team nobody wants to play.
|2
|8-6-0
|17
|
|That was a damning loss to the Panthers at home Monday night. They are in big trouble now.
|3
|7-6-1
|18
|
|That was an impressive victory at Minnesota to keep their playoff hopes alive. But they need help.
|2
|7-7-0
|19
|
|This season has gone wrong in a lot of ways, but losing the way they did to the Colts was embarrassing. They are better than that.
|3
|7-7-0
|20
|
|At .500, they play a big game this week with Miami. It looks like Rex Ryan is in trouble -- no matter what.
|3
|7-7-0
|21
|
|All those who were ready to bury Drew Brees need to back off now. He carved up the Cardinals.
|3
|6-8-0
|22
|
|They waited too long to get it going this season. But they've played well the past two weeks.
|3
|6-8-0
|23
|
|Their first half against the Steelers is the team we expected to see this season. Of course, the second half was the team we saw a lot of this season.
|2
|5-8-1
|24
|
|Is coach Mike McCoy the next to be fired? It could be coming after the season.
|2
|5-9-0
|25
|
|Special teams have killed the Cardinals all year. But what happened to the defense against the Saints?
|--
|5-8-1
|26
|
|They can ruin the Giants' playoff party this week if they can beat their rivals. You know they would love that.
|--
|5-9-0
|27
|
|They had the look of a team that quit against the Dolphins. That is not a good look.
|--
|4-10-0
|28
|
|So the firing of Jeff Fisher didn't change anything. This is still a bad team. What did you expect?
|--
|4-10-0
|29
|
|They competed against Green Bay, which is a good sign with nothing on the line. Jordan Howard is a keeper.
|--
|3-11-0
|30
|
|Gus Bradley got fired after Sunday's loss to the Texans, but does it matter this season? Not a bit.
|--
|2-12-0
|31
|
|It's a shame that defense is as bad as it is right now. That used to be a team strong point.
|--
|1-13-0
|32
|
|It seems to get worse by the week. They will not win a game.
|--
|0-14-0
