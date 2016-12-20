NFL Power Rankings: Hate the Patriots all you want, but they're still No. 1

They are the NFL's love-hate team.

There is no in-between when it comes to the New England Patriots. But whether you love or hate them, there is one thing that you must have for the Patriots: Respect.

You might hate their smugness and the arrogance of their coach sometimes. Or the fact that they've been caught cheating. But that aside, they are arguably the best dynasty of all time.

In an era of free agency and roster turnover, there is one constant every season. That's the Patriots. New England, which remains in the top spot of the Power Rankings this week, went to Denver and beat the Super Bowl champs last Sunday to clinch its eighth straight AFC East title.

That's unreal. They Patriots have also won 10 or more games for 14 consecutive seasons. That's even more amazing.

The why is really simple. Belichick and Brady. Coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady are the best coach-QB combo in league history. Which one is more valuable to the organization is up for debate -- I will go with Brady -- but both are so integral to the success of the Patriots.

When Brady wasn't grinding out yards and first downs against that fierce Broncos defense in a 16-3 victory, it was the defense that was the star of the show. That's what great teams do, compensate for each other. New England is tops in the NFL in scoring defense.

Belichick is the one who makes it all happen. He is a detail-oriented coach who is as good as anybody who has ever led an NFL team. The argument can be made that he is the best of all time. And he's far from done.

The Patriots have the top seed in the AFC right now and appear headed to earning it again, making them a Super Bowl favorite. That means the playoffs will go through New England again. Beating them with that quarterback-coach combo won't be easy -- especially at their place.

Love them or hate them, you have to respect them.