NFL Power Rankings: Here is where your team ranks entering free agency

The New England Patriots, fresh off their amazing comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, enter the offseason in such good shape from a roster standpoint that it can only lead to more envy from the rest of the NFL.

How do they do it?

They do it with a wizard in coach Bill Belichick, who knows how to finagle a roster and the salary cap, coupled with quarterback Tom Brady covering up any roster limitations with his status as the game's greatest of all time.

Read More