NFL Power Rankings: No, for real, the Falcons are a Super Bowl threat
Atlanta, led by the likely NFL MVP, is the NFC team no one seems to be talking about
There have been 17 teams since 1990 that have scored 500 or more points in a season.
The Atlanta Falcons became the 17th this past Sunday. If they can get their average of 33 points this week against the New Orleans Saints, the Falcons would finish with 535 points. That would put them as the eighth-best scoring team in the NFL since 1990.
|
Rk
|
Teams
|
Chg
|
Rcrd
|1
|
|If they beat the Dolphins this week, they are the top seed. Then what? Then a Super Bowl is likely.
|--
|13-2-0
|2
|
|They kept it rolling against the Lions. But now they have to take it easy at Philadelphia in a road game that means nothing.
|--
|13-2-0
|3
|
|They have improved on defense, which will be key come playoff time. They have to get stops.
|2
|10-5-0
|4
|
|Are they the team with the best chance to beat the Patriots? With that offense, they might be.
|3
|10-5-0
|5
|
|They looked good beating the Broncos on Sunday night. Now they have to keep it going to the postseason.
|3
|11-4-0
|6
|
|Without Derek Carr, they have major issues. They can't win it all with Matt McGloin.
|3
|12-3-0
|7
|
|They looked bad losing to the Cardinals. What happened to the defense?
|3
|9-5-1
|8
|
|Nobody will want to play them in the playoffs. They have a division-deciding game with the Lions this week.
|8
|9-6-0
|9
|
|That was not a good showing against the Eagles. They can't go into the postseason with two straight losses. This week's game is big.
|3
|10-5-0
|10
|
|They are in the playoffs and that's an amazing job by coach Adam Gase. The defense has to tighten up after getting dominated by the Bills.
|2
|10-5-0
|11
|
|They win against the Packers, and they win the division. They lose, and they could be out of the playoffs.
|2
|9-6-0
|12
|
|The Super Bowl champs will be home watching the playoffs. They have decisions to make at quarterback.
|2
|8-7-0
|13
|
|That was a gut-wrenching loss to the Steelers. They will be home for the postseason.
|2
|8-7-0
|14
|
|They blew their playoff chances the past two weeks, needing a miracle to get in now, but they have a lot to build on going forward. They have to improve the offensive line.
|1
|8-7-0
|15
|
|They are the division champs, but they aren't very good. Their offense is awful.
|1
|9-6-0
|16
|
|They weren't beating the Jaguars before Marcus Mariota went down, but that was tough to see. They overachieved this season.
|1
|8-7-0
|17
|
|Barring a Packers-Lions tie, if they win, they are in. That's it. And the Giants could rest guys. The Redskins can't blow that, can they?
|--
|8-6-1
|18
|
|That wasn't a good showing by Andrew Luck against the Raiders. Are changes coming?
|--
|7-8-0
|19
|
|So much promise from the fast starts seems like a different time. They collapsed the past two weeks.
|--
|7-8-0
|20
|
|Is it bye-bye, Rex Ryan time? It looks like it's going to happen now.
|--
|7-8-0
|21
|
|Drew Brees is having an amazing season. It's too bad it's going to waste.
|--
|7-8-0
|22
|
|That showing in Seattle is what we expected to see this season. They will be back in the playoff mix next season.
|3
|6-8-1
|23
|
|The Super Bowl hangover is complete. They never could get it going.
|1
|6-9-0
|24
|
|This season was undone by a lot of injuries. Can they bounce back next season?
|1
|5-9-1
|25
|
|Will this be Mike McCoy's last game this week? Or will he come back because of all the injury issues?
|1
|5-10-0
|26
|
|They showed some fight against the Giants and that has to make them feel better going into 2017. Carson Wentz will be fine.
|--
|6-9-0
|27
|
|This is a dog team that showed all the signs of being quitters the past two weeks. Gross.
|--
|4-11-0
|28
|
|Who will be the new coach is all that matters now. They don't have as much talent as some would make you think either.
|--
|4-11-0
|29
|
|So much for the idea that Matt Barkley might be the long-term starter. They have to fix the quarterback spot.
|--
|3-12-0
|30
|
|Who was that playing quarterback for the Jaguars against the Titans? Blake Bortles looked good -- for once this season.
|--
|3-12-0
|31
|
|They showed some fight in beating the Rams. But it hurt their draft position.
|--
|2-13-0
|32
|
|They won, but they still stay at the bottom. Hey, everybody else down here won as well.
|--
|1-14-0
