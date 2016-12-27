NFL Power Rankings: No, for real, the Falcons are a Super Bowl threat

There have been 17 teams since 1990 that have scored 500 or more points in a season.

The Atlanta Falcons became the 17th this past Sunday. If they can get their average of 33 points this week against the New Orleans Saints, the Falcons would finish with 535 points. That would put them as the eighth-best scoring team in the NFL since 1990.

Read More

So how come so few think they are a legitimate threat to win it all?

Maybe it's because of the seven teams that scored more than 535 points in a season, only two made it to the Super Bowl -- but none have won it.

The two that made it and lost were the 2013 Broncos (all time scoring leader with 606 points) and the 2007 Patriots (second with 589 points). Both were upset in the Super Bowl.

The other teams that scored more than 535 points failed to make the big game, but the 1999 St. Louis Rams, who scored 526 points, did win it. That makes them the highest-scoring team to win a Super Bowl. The only other teams to score over 500 points and win a Super Bowl were the 1994 San Francisco 49ers, the 1998 Denver Broncos and the 2009 New Orleans Saints.

The 500 points puts Atlanta into some elite company, which is why they are up to third in my Power Rankings. Their improving defense, with pass rusher Vic Beasley becoming a force, gives them a real chance in the postseason. Quarterback Matt Ryan, the likely MVP, is the biggest reason they will be factor. He's playing great football.

If the Falcons beat the Saints this week, the Falcons will have the No. 2 seed, which means they will get a bye, then play at home, and maybe play the title game on the road. With that offense, they can be electric inside the Georgia Dome and then could be 60 minutes from a Super Bowl.

The Falcons are legit. It's time to start paying attention and giving them a real Super Bowl shot.

It's hard to score 500 points in a season.