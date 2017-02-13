NFL Power Rankings post-Super Bowl edition

1 Patriots The roster shuffling by this team is unreal. They let key players go and still win. It's a work of art. -- 14-2-0

2 Falcons They will have two new coordinators in 2017, which is always a challenge. But the pieces are there to push for the NFC title again. 1 11-5-0

3 Packers They have to get better on defense if they are to be a Super Bowl team again. They also have to run it better. 4 10-6-0

4 Cowboys They have to figure out what to do with Tony Romo. They also have to find a pass rush. 2 13-3-0

5 Steelers The young defense improved as the season moved along, which is a good sign for 2017. 1 11-5-0

6 Raiders One can only imagine what could have happened if Derek Carr didn't go down. Now they have to build on that season. 3 12-4-0

7 Seahawks Is age and salary cap limitations starting to impact this team? Is the window closing? 1 10-5-1

8 Giants The defense made big strides in 2016. Now the offense needs to get back to being consistent -- and they have to run it better. -- 11-5-0

9 Chiefs They have some key free-agent decisions on safety Eric Berry and nose tackle Dontari Poe coming up. 4 12-4-0

10 Broncos The new staff, led by coach Vance Joseph, has to settle on a quarterback if indeed they are staying in-house. Why not Tony Romo? 2 9-7-0

11 Buccaneers Dirk Koetter did a nice job in his first season. Now they just need to add some pieces on defense and they can be a playoff team. 3 9-7-0

12 Dolphins It's all about the health of quarterback Ryan Tannehill. If he's ready to go, they can again be a playoff team. They do need help on defense. 2 10-6-0

13 Lions If they are to push for more than a playoff spot, two things have to get better: Pass rush on defense and running the football on offense. 2 9-7-0

14 Ravens There is a young foundation to build on for this team. They have a key free agent in nose Brandon Williams. 1 8-8-0

15 Texans Is Brock Osweiler the guy in 2017? Or do they make a run at Romo? -- 9-7-0

16 Cardinals They were at top-10 team in both offense and defense last season and failed to make the playoffs. They will be a playoff contender again with Carson Palmer back. 6 7-8-1

17 Titans They will again be a tough, physical team, but are they explosive enough on offense to win in this wide-open NFL? 1 9-7-0

18 Redskins It's an offseason all about Kirk Cousins. Does he get a long-term deal or is it another year playing under the franchise tag? 1 8-7-1

19 Panthers They had a major Super Bowl hangover, but they will bounce back in 2017. One problem: The division is a lot tougher now. 4 6-10-0

20 Colts Chuck Pagano is back as coach, but there's a new general manager in Chris Ballard. That means Pagano has to win in 2017. 2 8-8-0

21 Vikings Injuries crippled them last season, so getting players back will be big. They have questions about quarterback Teddy Bridgewater -- who reportedly could miss the entire 2017 season -- and running back Adrian Peterson (salary). 2 8-8-0

22 Bengals They got off to a bad start last season and never recovered. I would expect them to bounce back. 2 6-9-1

23 Chargers They're in a new city (Los Angeles), led by a new coach (Anthony Lynn) but still have the same quarterback (Philip Rivers), with the latter a good thing. They lost a lot of close games last season. 2 5-11-0

24 Saints Drew Brees and Sean Payton are both back, which Saints fans have to love. Now it's time for the duo to make another playoff push. 3 7-9-0

25 Eagles They have to be encouraged by what they saw from rookie Carson Wentz last season. He does need more weapons. 1 7-9-0

26 Bills Who plays quarterback for new coach Sean McDermott? Is Cardale Jones the guy? Is he close to being ready? 6 7-9-0

27 Jets Here's yet another team that has nothing settled at quarterback. Until they fix it, nothing else matters. -- 5-11-0

28 Rams I like new coach Sean McVay, but he has to make the offense to a much higher level. Jared Goff has a long way to go. -- 4-12-0

29 Bears Do they make the big play to get Jimmy Garoppolo to play quarterback? John Fox is clearly on the hot seat entering the coming season. -- 3-13-0

30 Jaguars The biggest question is the dynamic inside the building: How can Tom Coughlin and Doug Marrone co-exist? -- 3-13-0

31 49ers New coach Kyle Shanahan faces a tough challenge in 2017. Who plays quarterback? -- 2-14-0