NFL Power Rankings post-Super Bowl edition
Here's where your favorite NFL team ranks entering free agency
|
Rk
|
Teams
|
Chg
|
Rcrd
|1
|
|The roster shuffling by this team is unreal. They let key players go and still win. It's a work of art.
|--
|14-2-0
|2
|
|They will have two new coordinators in 2017, which is always a challenge. But the pieces are there to push for the NFC title again.
|1
|11-5-0
|3
|
|They have to get better on defense if they are to be a Super Bowl team again. They also have to run it better.
|4
|10-6-0
|4
|
|They have to figure out what to do with Tony Romo. They also have to find a pass rush.
|2
|13-3-0
|5
|
|The young defense improved as the season moved along, which is a good sign for 2017.
|1
|11-5-0
|6
|
|One can only imagine what could have happened if Derek Carr didn't go down. Now they have to build on that season.
|3
|12-4-0
|7
|
|Is age and salary cap limitations starting to impact this team? Is the window closing?
|1
|10-5-1
|8
|
|The defense made big strides in 2016. Now the offense needs to get back to being consistent -- and they have to run it better.
|--
|11-5-0
|9
|
|They have some key free-agent decisions on safety Eric Berry and nose tackle Dontari Poe coming up.
|4
|12-4-0
|10
|
|The new staff, led by coach Vance Joseph, has to settle on a quarterback if indeed they are staying in-house. Why not Tony Romo?
|2
|9-7-0
|11
|
|Dirk Koetter did a nice job in his first season. Now they just need to add some pieces on defense and they can be a playoff team.
|3
|9-7-0
|12
|
|It's all about the health of quarterback Ryan Tannehill. If he's ready to go, they can again be a playoff team. They do need help on defense.
|2
|10-6-0
|13
|
|If they are to push for more than a playoff spot, two things have to get better: Pass rush on defense and running the football on offense.
|2
|9-7-0
|14
|
|There is a young foundation to build on for this team. They have a key free agent in nose Brandon Williams.
|1
|8-8-0
|15
|
|Is Brock Osweiler the guy in 2017? Or do they make a run at Romo?
|--
|9-7-0
|16
|
|They were at top-10 team in both offense and defense last season and failed to make the playoffs. They will be a playoff contender again with Carson Palmer back.
|6
|7-8-1
|17
|
|They will again be a tough, physical team, but are they explosive enough on offense to win in this wide-open NFL?
|1
|9-7-0
|18
|
|It's an offseason all about Kirk Cousins. Does he get a long-term deal or is it another year playing under the franchise tag?
|1
|8-7-1
|19
|
|They had a major Super Bowl hangover, but they will bounce back in 2017. One problem: The division is a lot tougher now.
|4
|6-10-0
|20
|
|Chuck Pagano is back as coach, but there's a new general manager in Chris Ballard. That means Pagano has to win in 2017.
|2
|8-8-0
|21
|
|Injuries crippled them last season, so getting players back will be big. They have questions about quarterback Teddy Bridgewater -- who reportedly could miss the entire 2017 season -- and running back Adrian Peterson (salary).
|2
|8-8-0
|22
|
|They got off to a bad start last season and never recovered. I would expect them to bounce back.
|2
|6-9-1
|23
|
|They're in a new city (Los Angeles), led by a new coach (Anthony Lynn) but still have the same quarterback (Philip Rivers), with the latter a good thing. They lost a lot of close games last season.
|2
|5-11-0
|24
|
|Drew Brees and Sean Payton are both back, which Saints fans have to love. Now it's time for the duo to make another playoff push.
|3
|7-9-0
|25
|
|They have to be encouraged by what they saw from rookie Carson Wentz last season. He does need more weapons.
|1
|7-9-0
|26
|
|Who plays quarterback for new coach Sean McDermott? Is Cardale Jones the guy? Is he close to being ready?
|6
|7-9-0
|27
|
|Here's yet another team that has nothing settled at quarterback. Until they fix it, nothing else matters.
|--
|5-11-0
|28
|
|I like new coach Sean McVay, but he has to make the offense to a much higher level. Jared Goff has a long way to go.
|--
|4-12-0
|29
|
|Do they make the big play to get Jimmy Garoppolo to play quarterback? John Fox is clearly on the hot seat entering the coming season.
|--
|3-13-0
|30
|
|The biggest question is the dynamic inside the building: How can Tom Coughlin and Doug Marrone co-exist?
|--
|3-13-0
|31
|
|New coach Kyle Shanahan faces a tough challenge in 2017. Who plays quarterback?
|--
|2-14-0
|32
|
|There are some young players to build around. One problem: They don't have a quarterback. Is this the team that trades for Garoppolo?
|--
|1-15-0
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
Mardi Gras float makes fun of Falcons
Check out New Orleans' newest soap opera: 'The Young and the Ringless'
-
Gonzalez: All Pats should do White House
The former NFL tight end makes a pretty solid point
-
Will Patriots keep Jimmy Garoppolo?
The going rate for Garoppolo is a first-round pick -- but maybe he stays in New England
-
Giants to cut Victor Cruz
Cruz's career with the Giants appears to be over
-
Brady charging big bucks for autographs
You might need a second mortgage to get Tom Brady's autograph
-
Ezekiel Elliott calls out counterfeiters
The Cowboys running back is fighting back against counterfeiters
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre