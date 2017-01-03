NFL Power Rankings: Where all 32 teams finish -- and where they started

When I put together the final NFL Power Rankings, I always like to look back at the Week 1 rankings to see how far off I was in gauging a season.

It provides great laughs, but it also shows how tough it is to predict the NFL season every year. Expected power teams fall off, and we always have surprise playoff teams emerge.

Of my top 10 teams from the Week 1 rankings, six finished in the top 10, led by the New England Patriots, who finish ranked first. They opened in the second spot, with Green Bay first. The Packers finish seventh.

The teams that I had in the top 10 that failed to live up to expectations were the Arizona Cardinals, Cincinnati Bengals, Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos.

My biggest miss by far was the Atlanta Falcons. I had them down at No. 28 to start the season, but they finished third. Oops. I had the Dallas Cowboys at No. 13 and the Miami Dolphins at No. 19 and both ended up much better than that.

Another big miss: The Jacksonville Jaguars. I thought they would win the AFC South, but they finished 3-13 and coach Gus Bradley was fired two weeks ago.

That's what makes the NFL so great, the unpredictability from week to week and especially from year to year.

So go ahead and laugh at my inept Week 1 rankings. I bet yours weren't any better.