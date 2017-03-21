NFL Power Rankings: Where all 32 teams stand after the free agency shuffle

Outside of New England, you could hear the groans coming from every other NFL city, especially those with teams in the AFC and particularly those in the AFC East. As the New England Patriots continued to turn over their roster this month, loading up even more, the jealousy surely had to intensify.

The Patriots won their fifth Super Bowl with Bill Belichick as coach and Tom Brady as quarterback in early February, but then they followed it a with a heck of a March, one that only enhances the notion they will win it all again.

I won’t sit here and say every move Belichick made so far has been special, but overall the Patriots were impressive in free agency.

They added a big-ticket corner in Stephon Gilmore from the Buffalo Bills -- even if I think Malcolm Butler , their own corner, is better. They then traded to get receiver Brandin Cooks from the New Orleans Saints and re-signed key defenders in safety Duron Harmon , tackle Alan Branch and especially linebacker Dont’a Hightower.

They also signed running back Rex Burkhead and traded to get tight end Dwayne Allen from the Indianapolis Colts and defensive end Kony Ealy from Carolina Panthers .

That’s quite a haul, even if it cost them their picks in the first and second rounds of the April draft, which means they won’t draft until the third round.

They can remedy that if they trade quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo . Even if they don’t -- which I think would be a mistake -- the Patriots solidified their spot as the best team in the NFL.

That’s why they stay as the top team in my post-free agency Power Rankings, and will open the 2017 season there unless Tom Brady decides to walk away -- which isn’t happening.

The dynasty will roll on.