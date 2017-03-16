NFL reportedly hires Terri Valenti as first female instant replay booth assistant

Sarah Thomas made history in 2015 when she was hired as the NFL’s first-ever female game official. This season, Terri Valenti will reportedly join Thomas as the league’s second female official, though she won’t be on the field like Thomas.

On Thursday, the Sporting News’ Alex Marvez reported that the league is set to hire Valenti as the NFL’s first female instant replay booth assistant. Marvez provided more information her role:

As a replay booth assistant, Valenti will be responsible for initiating replays inside the final two minutes when head coaches are unable to issue challenges. Valenti also will help assist in review of other in-game replays. She previously had served as an instant replay communicator for San Francisco 49ers games, which is a position Valenti will now oversee.

For Valenti, who has a master’s degree in engineering from Stanford, this is likely a dream come true. Back in 2009, she talked to ABC 7 in San Francisco about her intentions to reach the NFL.

“I’d love to make it to the NFL; if I could get to the top of my profession that would be just awesome,” Valenti said.

At the time, she was an official in the United Football League, which folded in 2012. Since then, she’s officiated college games (including Division I) and in the Arena Football League. She won the AFL’s Official of the Year award in 2015.So, like Thomas, she’s clearly good at her job and brings experience to the table.

Last month, Thomas told Amy Lawrence on CBS Sports Radio that her experience in the NFL has been “amazing.”

“It’s been amazing,” Thomas said. “It really has. Being that I’ve been an official in some capacity for 18 years prior to them hiring me, this just goes to the next level. The National Football League is the top. It really is. The way that they handle themselves, and even the officials a this level, the players and the coaches, it has been very congratulatory. There has been really no negatives that I know of as far as my gender. It’s been very (well-received).”