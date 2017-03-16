NFL reportedly hires Terri Valenti as first female instant replay booth assistant
Valenti joins Sarah Thomas as the NFL's two female officials
Sarah Thomas made history in 2015 when she was hired as the NFL’s first-ever female game official. This season, Terri Valenti will reportedly join Thomas as the league’s second female official, though she won’t be on the field like Thomas.
On Thursday, the Sporting News’ Alex Marvez reported that the league is set to hire Valenti as the NFL’s first female instant replay booth assistant. Marvez provided more information her role:
As a replay booth assistant, Valenti will be responsible for initiating replays inside the final two minutes when head coaches are unable to issue challenges. Valenti also will help assist in review of other in-game replays. She previously had served as an instant replay communicator for San Francisco 49ers games, which is a position Valenti will now oversee.
For Valenti, who has a master’s degree in engineering from Stanford, this is likely a dream come true. Back in 2009, she talked to ABC 7 in San Francisco about her intentions to reach the NFL.
“I’d love to make it to the NFL; if I could get to the top of my profession that would be just awesome,” Valenti said.
At the time, she was an official in the United Football League, which folded in 2012. Since then, she’s officiated college games (including Division I) and in the Arena Football League. She won the AFL’s Official of the Year award in 2015.So, like Thomas, she’s clearly good at her job and brings experience to the table.
Last month, Thomas told Amy Lawrence on CBS Sports Radio that her experience in the NFL has been “amazing.”
“It’s been amazing,” Thomas said. “It really has. Being that I’ve been an official in some capacity for 18 years prior to them hiring me, this just goes to the next level. The National Football League is the top. It really is. The way that they handle themselves, and even the officials a this level, the players and the coaches, it has been very congratulatory. There has been really no negatives that I know of as far as my gender. It’s been very (well-received).”
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
Vikings GM: Adrian Peterson won't return
After signing Latavius Murray, the Vikings didn't need their all-time leading rusher
-
Report: Raiders signing Jared Cook
The ex-Packers tight end is coming off one of the best stretches of his career
-
Cowboys lose two starting cornerbacks
Brandon Carr and Morris Claiborne are leaving Dallas
-
2017 NFL Free Agency Tracker for top 50
Where are the NFL's top free agents landing this offseason? Follow along with our updating...
-
Hoyer not content to be 49ers' backup
The veteran QB says his familiarity with Kyle Shanahan's system will help him
-
Real cost of top NFL free agency deals
In the funny money of NFL contracts, it's all about signing bonus and salary guarantees
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre