NFL reportedly investigating Steelers' handling of Le'Veon Bell's groin injury

The Seahawks aren't the only team being investigated by the NFL for failing to properly disclose an injury. The Steelers' handling of Le'Veon Bell's groin injury is reportedly under investigation as well.

The investigation was first reported by NFL.com's Conor Orr and confirmed by ESPN's Adam Schefter. According to ESPN, there is no timetable for the review to be completed.

Bell exited the Steelers' playoff loss to the Patriots in the AFC title game with the groin injury, which he appeared to hurt early on. But after the game, he revealed that he'd been dealing with the injury for weeks. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said that he knew about the injury too.

But Bell wasn't listed on an injury report.

"I was aware of it," Tomlin said, via ESPN. "But it wasn't significant to the point where it affected planning or the anticipation of planning in any way. It was unfortunate that it became an issue in-game. But it wasn't something that was on our radar from that perspective. ... I can go down a myriad of other people that have similar things they were working to manage."

So, here's where I point out that Bell averaged 153 rushing yards per game in the three contests leading up to their season-ending loss. That certainly doesn't make it seem like Bell was bothered by the injury ahead of the AFC title game. And if he wasn't bothered by the injury, it probably wasn't serious enough to list on the injury report. Just like how Richard Sherman didn't miss a game despite the fact that he dealt with an undisclosed MCL injury.

It's not known what penalty the Steelers are facing, but the Seahawks could reportedly lose a second-round pick for their failure to disclose Sherman's injury.