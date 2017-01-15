NFL reportedly sends more questions to Ezekiel Elliott over assault claims

Ezekiel Elliott will be the centerpiece of the Cowboys offense on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round. A sidebar to that is the ongoing investigation of assault claims by Elliott's former girlfriend, a matter the NFL has yet to wrap up.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Sunday morning that the league sent follow-up questions to Elliott recently and is awaiting answers.

Schefter reports the Cowboys running back, who led the league in rushing as a rookie, received the additional questions from the NFL within "the last month" and should respond "shortly."

"He's expected to submit his responses to the NFL shortly, within the next week or two," Schefer reported. "No action is expected this season. There will be no ruling from the NFL. This is something that looks like it will carry into the offseason. But could impact next season and any discipline the NFL decides to hand down or not hand down.

"But the point of the matter is that Ezekiel Elliott is not out of the woods on this investigation. The NFL is seeking more answers and more information."

There are multiple incidents of alleged assault involving Elliott and his former girlfriend, including a reported incident from February.

Elliott has denied any allegations and his father came to his defense in public as well.

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported that the investigation has created friction between Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and some people in the league office, and that it's possible Elliott could ultimately face a "lengthy ban" if the NFL finds Elliott was involved in wrongdoing.