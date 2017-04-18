NFL reportedly will not suspend or fine Aqib Talib for 2016 firearm incident
The Broncos cornerback is in the clear
The NFL will not discipline Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib for an incident involving a firearm according to a report from Tom Pelissero of USA Today.
Talib was involved in a shooting at a nightclub in Dallas back in June of 2016 and, according to police, was too drunk to remember who shot him at the club .
There was a belief that Texas laws and an NFL investigation into the incident could lead to Talib being suspended by the NFL , with an aggravating factor being Talib's previous involvement in another Dallas nightclub shooting .
But that does not appear to be the case, and the league is going to close its investigation.
Additionally, according to Pelissero, the league "will require Talib to complete an approved firearm safety course and provide a list of firearms he owns to league security."
Police also said that Talib admitted to shooting himself in the leg at the nightclub, bringing to mind the Plaxico Burress incident in New York back in 2008. Burress eventually spent time in prison and was unable to sign with an NFL team.
The difference is gun laws in the respective states as well as the inability to prove any firearm that Talib had in Texas was either his or illegally being carried at the time.
Additionally, Talib will not be fined by the NFL for the incident either.
