NFL salary cap jumps more than $10 million to $167M per team for 2017

The NFL salary cap will once again take a major leap. Recent projections had the cap falling somewhere between $166 million and $170 million, per former NFL agent and CBS Sports salary cap expert Joel Corry, and though the actual number has come in on the low end of that range, it is still a massive jump from last year’s cap number.

The league’s cap figure will be set at $167 million for the 2017 season, a league official told reporters on Wednesday, up from $155.27 million in 2016.

Salary cap set at $167 million, according to a league official. — Judy Battista (@judybattista) March 1, 2017

As reporter Neil Reynolds noted, this is the fourth consecutive season that the cap has jumped at least $10 million from where it sat the previous year. Since the NFL operated without a cap in 2010, the cap figure has surged from $120 million all the way to $167 million.

Year Salary Cap 2011 $120 million 2012 $120.6 million 2013 $123 million 2014 $133 million 2015 $143.28 million 2016 $155.27 million 2017 $167 million

Of course, not all teams will have exactly $167 million to spend. In the new CBA, the NFL allowed teams to carry over unused cap space from the year before, which inflates their available cap room for the following season.

As Corry wrote , the Browns, Jaguars, and 49ers all have $35-plus million in carry-over room, giving them effective caps over $200 million for the 2017 season. The Browns can actually enter the offseason with $100 million in cap space, depending on whether or not they elect to use the franchise tag.