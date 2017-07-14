NFL suspends Vikings' Michael Floyd four games for DUI arrest

The Minnesota Vikings are going to be down a receiver when the 2017 season begins.

On Friday, Michael Floyd was suspended four games for violating the NFL's substances of abuse policy. The news was first reported by ESPN's Field Yates and was then confirmed by the NFL.

The four games Floyd will miss?

vs. Saints at Steelers vs. Buccaneers vs. Lions

Floyd can return to the Vikings' active roster on October 2. He'll be eligible to play in the Vikings' Week 5 contest against the Bears on Monday, Oct. 9. He'll also be allowed to take part in training camp and the preseason.

If you're wondering why Floyd was suspended four games instead of just two, read this explanation provided by Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio in June:

Under the current policy, he faces a two-game unpaid suspension, at a minimum. Given that he pleaded guilty to extreme DUI, the penalty could be even greater. "Absent aggravating circumstances, discipline for a first offense will be a suspension without pay for two (2) regular or postseason games," the policy provides. "If the Commissioner finds that there were aggravating circumstances, including but not limited to felonious conduct, extreme intoxication (BAC of .15% or more), property damage or serious injury or death to the Player or a third party, and/or if the Player has had prior drug or alcohol-related misconduct, increased discipline may be imposed."

The NFL apparently decided to give him a more severe penalty than the minimum.

His suspension stems from his DUI arrest in December, when he was found asleep in his car with a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.217 percent. The Cardinals cut Floyd immediately. He went on to play for the Patriots, winning a championship ring with the team, though he didn't play in the Super Bowl. In February, Floyd pleaded guilty to extreme DUI and wound up serving 24 days in jail and 96 days of house arrest. He signed with the Vikings in May.

He came under more fire recently when he tested positive for alcohol in June. Floyd blamed the failed test on kombucha tea, but was still ordered to serve an additional day in jail. The Vikings stood by Floyd, but Mike Zimmer said on Thursday that the team will cut him if they find out he's lying about the kombucha tea.

Since entering the NFL as a first-round pick in 2012, Floyd has caught 24 touchdowns.