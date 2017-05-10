NFL teams, players offer condolences to ESPN's Chris Berman after death of his wife
Kathy Berman died in a car crash Tuesday in Connecticut
Kathy Berman, the 67-year-old wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman, died on Tuesday after being involved in a car crash near Woodbury, Connecticut.
Kathy, a teacher, had been married to Chris since 1983.
ESPN president John Skipper released a statement on behalf of the network following Kathy's death.
"This is a devastating tragedy and difficult to comprehend," Skipper said. "Chris is beloved by all his ESPN colleagues and for good reason: He has a huge heart and has given so much to so many over the years. We know how much his family means to him and all we can do at a moment like this is give him the love and support he will surely need at this hour. Our thoughts and prayers are with Chris, Meredith, Doug and the entire family."
According to a police report obtained by CBS News, Kathy Berman was driving on a rural road in Connecticut when she rear-ended another driver. The crash caused both cars to veer off the road. The driver of the other vehicle, identified by police as 87-year-old Edward Bertulis, also died in the crash.
After being hit, Bertulis' SUV veered into a utility pole and eventually ended up on its roof, while Berman's vehicle rolled down an embankment.
Kathy Berman's death came on May 9, just one day before Chris Berman's 62nd birthday.
Chris Berman became one of ESPN's first employees after the network hired him in 1979. During his nearly four decades on the job, Berman became a household name to NFL fans around the country thanks in large part to his 31-year run as the host of ESPN's "Sunday NFL Countdown."
Following Kathy's death, several NFL teams sent out their condolences to Berman and his family, including the Bills, who Chris Berman grew up cheering.
The Broncos, Redskins, Jets, Saints, Texans and Ravens also sent out their condolences.
The Steelers, Buccaneers and Chargers were also among the group of teams that sent out their condolences to the Berman family.
Berman also received support from Russell Wilson and David Ortiz.
Kathy is survived by Chris, along with their two children, Meredith and Douglas.
