NFL: Tom Brady's Super Bowl jersey found, stolen by international media member

The strangest story, by far, to come out of Super Bowl LI was the disappearance of Tom Brady’s Super Bowl jersey after the Patriots’ historic 25-point comeback . After the game, the Patriots quarterback suddenly realized his game jersey went missing while in the locker room .

Good news: the NFL has found the jersey.

According to a statement from the league on the investigation into the missing jersey, the NFL has recovered the missing piece of his uniform.

“Through the cooperation of the NFL and New England Patriots’ security teams, the FBI and other law enforcement authorities, the Super Bowl LI jersey worn last month by MVP Tom Brady has been recovered,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a statement. “Also retrieved during the ongoing investigation was the jersey Brady wore in the Patriots’ victory in Super Bowl XLIX against the Seattle Seahawks in 2015.

“The items were found in the possession of a credentialed member of the international media. Due to the ongoing investigation, we would refer any additional questions to the FBI.”

According to one report, the jerseys were found in Mexico.

.@houstonpolice Chief @ArtAcevedo says HPD's criminal intelligence div,w/FBI&Mexican authorities help,believes Brady Super Bowl jersey found pic.twitter.com/Ujqg0M2YkN — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) March 20, 2017

At the time, Brady’s missing jersey seemed like just a simple mistake someone made. But the next day, when it was still missing and Brady was making jokes about seeing it show up on eBay , everyone started to believe maybe someone rolled into the locker room and nabbed it.

Then the plot started to thicken a bit. Police developed a theory about Brady’s jersey (that it might have been on an equipment truck instead of actually stolen) but the notion that someone in the locker room stole the jersey still prevailed.

The authorities involved kept acting like it wasn’t a huge deal , but at the same time continued to narrow down the list of potential suspects .

It was all fun and games -- even Brady joked about a suspect list -- until everyone realized the jersey might be worth north of $500,000 .

What’s wild about the NFL’s statement is that Brady also had another jersey stolen after a Super Bowl victory. And that jersey was recovered too!

Which means, we think, that the same person was responsible for stealing both jerseys? That actually passes the old “say it out loud” test, because if an international media member was able to get into the Patriots locker room and steal Brady’s jersey two years ago, stealing Brady’s jersey after Super Bowl LI would be even easier. Just follow the plan you pulled off before.

Although it’s also probably a little greedy to go after the second jersey -- you’ve already got one Tom Brady worn Super Bowl victory jersey. Just be happy with that and enjoy going to see the game the second time.

There’s actually a decent chance if the FBI is involved (they reportedly have been) that we could see some sort of serious prosecution happening here. There are some weird laws about taking things out of the country and whoever this is likely violated one of them.