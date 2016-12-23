NFL Week 16: How to watch, live stream Saturday games on CBS All Access

Not everybody pays for cable these days. There are tons of cord-cutters out there that use streaming services to watch their favorite shows, and those people want to do the same to watch their favorite sports teams, too.

In recognition of that fact, the folks at the CBS mothership have partnered with the NFL to allow CBS All Access customers the opportunity to stream all NFL on CBS games and content live.

CBS All Access was a pretty sweet deal even before this partnership, as subscribers got the opportunity to stream more than 8,500 episodes from hit CBS shows, for as little as $5.99 a month. Now, you get an even better deal. If you don't pay for cable and prefer to use streaming services, or even if you simply aren't home every weekend and want to watch the NFL anyway, you can now do that via your mobile device thanks to CBS All Access.

How to get CBS All Access

Signing up is easy too. You simply go to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. Click here if you want to go straight to the free one-week trial. Please note: there is a seven-day free trial available for new customers.

Sign up this week to make and you're going to be on the NFL streaming bandwagon before the rest of your friends.

Saturday's NFL games on CBS All Access

Signing up for the service this week is going to net you a pretty sweet little set of games* too, just in time for a heated playoff race in both conferences.

1 p.m. ET games

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills

New York Jets at New England Patriots

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars

San Diego Chargers at Cleveland Browns

4:05 p.m. ET

Indianapolis Colts at Oakland Raiders

*CBS game being broadcast in your local market

How to watch CBS All Access

The streaming service is available on just about every platform you can imagine.

Apple TV, Android, iPad, iPhone, Roku, Google Chromecast, Playstation 4, Xbox, Windows 10 and Amazon Fire TV all have CBS All Access capability, meaning you can stream games from the comfort of your home or the palm of your hand while pretending to spend time with your family.

You can download the CBS app through various app stores or by clicking here.

And if you're an old-fashioned person who likes streaming on the world wide web, you can always just watch the games on CBS.com in more than 150 markets across the U.S.

Subscribing now will also ensure you can stream every single NFL playoff game through the app, as well as next year's "Thursday Night Football" games featured on CBS.

"CBS has been one of our most trusted and valuable partners for over 50 years, and we're happy to extend our relationship with them in new and exciting ways," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement announcing the partnership. "Distribution of our games on CBS All Access is a win for the millions of NFL fans across the country, especially those looking to watch our games on these emerging digital platforms."

The new digital partnership between CBS and the NFL is a multi-year agreement, so you can sign up knowing that you'll be able to watch "NFL on CBS" games for years to come.

Questions about CBS All Access

If you have any questions about CBS All Access, which NFL games are available in your market, want to submit a question and/or would like to provide feedback, etc., click here.