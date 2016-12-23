NFL Week 16 Picks: Bears, Colts, Broncos, Cardinals are Prisco's best bets

Just as I get hot with my Best Bets, the season is coming to a close.

Wouldn't you know it?

After going 3-2 last week, upping my record to 35-38-1 as part of Team OddsShark in the Westgate Super Contest in Las Vegas, I was ready for even more. I planned to get over the .500 mark this week and finish with two really strong weeks.

Then again, I am off to a bad start. I had the San Francisco Giants minus-2 ½ against the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday night in the contest. Oops.

That means I have an extra pick here for six in the week. The last time I did that? I went 0-6. Let's hope that's not the case this week.

Chicago Bears plus 3: The Washington Redskins have major issues on defense, which show up on a weekly basis. That puts pressure on the offense, and that leads to mistakes. The Redskins are playing for something, while the Bears aren't. But I think Chicago, a team playing better lately, will continue to play well here. Bears win it outright.

Indianapolis Colts plus 3 ½: This will be a second straight road game for the Colts. That's always tough, especially against good teams. The Oakland Raiders , though, have defensive issues that Andrew Luck can take advantage of with some deep passes. They will hang around, but the Raiders will win it late. But give me the points.

Broncos plus 3 ½: The Kansas City Chiefs have lost two of their last three at home, taking away some of the Arrowhead mystique. The Denver Broncos have struggled on offense, but I think this will come down the two defenses. Denver keeps it tight -- really tight. Take the points.

Cardinals plus 7 ½: This Arizona-Seattle game looked like it might decide the division, but the Arizona Cardinals flopped. Even so, they have a good defense and this will be their Super Bowl. They don't like the Seattle Seahawks . The defense will keep it close, but Russell Wilson will win it late. Take the points

Bonus pick

Dolphins plus 3 ½: The Miami Dolphins are another team playing consecutive road games, which means I am bucking the trend to go against those teams here. Miami will have had an extra day of rest since they played last Saturday compared to the Buffalo Bills . The Dolphins ran all over the Bills last time, and I think they can here as well to take the pressure off Matt Moore . Take the points as Miami wins it outright.