NFL Week 16 picks: Ravens, Lions, Vikings Texans and Rams are your best bets

There's so much at stake in Week 16. That should be obvious, but there's the potential for lots of shifting in the playoff race by the time things are said and done around a spread-out schedule for the week in the NFL.

Things start off Thursday night, roll through Saturday (Christmas Eve), Sunday (Christmas, two games) and on into Monday (Detroit at Dallas). It's quite the spread and you should be fat and happy by the time the holidays end.

Let's make you some money in the process, too.

Baltimore Ravens plus-5 at Pittsburgh Steelers : Automatic play for me any time the Ravens and Steelers are favored by more than three points in this game. 15 of the last 19 games in this series have been decided by less than a touchdown. Thirteen of those have been less than five points. The Steelers might be better but the Ravens are a very capable team, particularly on defense, and this is a bitter rivalry with a ton on the line when it comes to the postseason. They win this game outright and make things VERY interesting.

Houston Texans minus-1.5 vs. Cincinnati Bengals : Just to be perfectly clear, yes, this is 100 percent a bet on Tom Savage as the quarterback of the Texans over Brock Osweiler . No clue if he's any good, but he's definitely better, and it showed when he filled in for Osweiler last week over three quarters. There will be film to watch for the Bengals and that's scary, but in roughly 1.5 total games as the Texans quarterback, Savage has targeted DeAndre Hopkins right around 25 times. That's a guy who knows how to properly butter bread.

Minnesota Vikings plus-7.0 at Green Bay Packers : Aaron Rodgers has been cooking for the Packers lately, and they're the best team in this position, with a lot to play for. But the Vikings won't go down without a fight on Mike Zimmer's watch, and this line is inflated by the Packers hot streak plus Indy stomping Minnesota last week. They'll bounce back and keep this within one score.

Los Angeles Rams minus-3.5 vs. San Francisco 49ers : Betting on the Rams is a HIGHLY volatile proposition, considering, you know, they're a terrible football team. Taking them -3.5? That's insane. Except the 49ers are bad enough to lose this game by double digits, if only because of their horrific run defense. Todd Gurley was a consensus top-three pick this year in fantasy and hardly any of his owners made it to the finals. This will be a reverse revenge game as he runs for 150 yards.

Detroit Lions plus-7 at Dallas Cowboys : The Lions are involved in close games every single week and the Cowboys haven't covered in three weeks, ever since Vegas started overvaluing them to make some money back from the public on a team that rolled in the first half against the spread.