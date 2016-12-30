NFL Week 17: How to watch, sign up, live stream Sunday games on CBS All Access

Sunday is not just the final week of the regular season, but also the first day of 2017. Maybe one of your resolutions is to spend less on your cable package. Or maybe one of your resolutions is to watch more football.

Either way, a CBS All Access subscription will allow you to beef up your NFL content. Thanks to a new partnership with the NFL, CBS All Access gives consumers a low-cost opportunity to stream every single NFL game shown on CBS in your local market, all "NFL on CBS" pre- and post-game content, as well as all NFL playoff games on CBS.

You'll also get a heads up on next year's games and, if you sign up now, you can score a free week of the service.

How to get CBS All Access

Signing up is easy too. You simply go to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. Click here if you want to go straight to the free one-week trial. Please note: there is a seven-day free trial available for new customers. Sign up this week and you're going to be on the NFL streaming bandwagon before the rest of your friends.

Sunday's NFL games on CBS All Access

Signing up for the service this week is going to net you a pretty sweet little set of games* too, with some of these critical matchups helping to change the outcome of the playoff seeding.

1 p.m. ET games

Jacksonville at Indianapolis

New England at Miami

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets

Houston at Tennessee

Baltimore at Cincinnati

Cleveland at Pittsburgh

4 p.m. ET games

Kansas City at San Diego

Oakland at Denver

*CBS game being broadcast in your local market

How to watch CBS All Access

The streaming service is available on just about every platform you can imagine.

Apple TV, Android, iPad, iPhone, Roku, Google Chromecast, Playstation 4, Xbox, Windows 10 and Amazon Fire TV all have CBS All Access capability, meaning you can stream games from the comfort of your home or the palm of your hand while pretending to spend time with your family.

You can download the CBS app through various app stores or by clicking here.

And if you're an old-fashioned person who likes streaming on the world wide web, you can always just watch the games on CBS.com in more than 150 markets across the U.S.

Subscribing now will also ensure you can stream every single NFL playoff game through the app, as well as next year's "Thursday Night Football" games featured on CBS.

"CBS has been one of our most trusted and valuable partners for over 50 years, and we're happy to extend our relationship with them in new and exciting ways," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement announcing the partnership. "Distribution of our games on CBS All Access is a win for the millions of NFL fans across the country, especially those looking to watch our games on these emerging digital platforms."

The new digital partnership between CBS and the NFL is a multi-year agreement, so you can sign up knowing that you'll be able to watch "NFL on CBS" games for years to come.