NFL will consider 'significant' proposal allowing coaches to challenge all penalties

Fans of instant replay in the NFL could be getting a real treat in the form of more replay if a potentially game-changing proposal passes at the NFL owners meetings next week.

The Bills and Seahawks, according to the Competition Committee on their conference call, put forth a proposal to make every single penalty challengeable by coaches during games.

Bills and Seahawks will propose rule to allow replay review of penalties (called penalties and uncalled ones). That won't pass. — Bob Glauber (@BobGlauber) March 23, 2017

That’s one of the proposals that will be on the floor during the owners’ meetings, NFL VP of Officiating Dean Blandino confirmed.

“That is a significant change to our current replay rule and it is something that will be on the floor and will be debated and voted on next week,” Blandino said via Pro Football Talk.

As Glauber noted in his tweet, there’s no chance that the NFL passes this. Maybe at some point the league could decide to let coaches challenge every single penalty flag thrown, but there is a nearly zero-sum chance of it happening in 2017.

Consider one possibility here: a referee throws a flag for pass interference on a Richard Sherman as he’s guarding Julio Jones 20 yards down the field.

Pete Carroll doesn’t like the call, so he throws the flag out. The refs then have to look at the call on replay and determine if the highly subjective nature of pass interference occurred.

It would be impossible to determine every single play. Additionally, every single penalty being subject to a challenge would significantly slow down the length and process of a game.

Considering Roger Goodell just told fans the league plans to improve the pace of NFL games , it would be highly surprising move if the league approved something that would slow games to a crawl and provide fans with a lot of lengthy replays that ultimately would only create more controversy.

We might see some changes to replay heading into 2017 , but this isn’t one of them.