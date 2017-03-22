NFL's competition committee is making a training video for player celebrations

Every offseason, the NFL’s competition committee gets together to explore, among other things, rule changes that might positively impact the game. In recent years, we’ve seen changes to overtime ( which might change again ), kickoffs ( touchbacks, really ), extra points , and more.

This year, according to Troy Vincent, the NFL’s vice president of football operations, the committee is tackling the hot-button issue of player celebrations. What’s acceptable and what’s not? Well, Vincent tweeted that the league is working on an educational video.

We're developing an educational training video for players to show clear examples of appropriate and inappropriate celebrations. pic.twitter.com/3yzBxAaQuk — Troy Vincent (@TroyVincent23) March 21, 2017

There was a report earlier this month that the NFL might actually relax the rules on excessive celebrations. Per ESPN.com:

No final decisions were made, but momentum has grown toward a framework that would allow harmless and spontaneous celebrations. The league will continue to outlaw what it considers excessive, prolonged or vulgar demonstrations. But there is now a league-wide expectation that lighter guidelines will be adopted at some point this offseason, most likely during the annual owners meeting in Phoenix, Ariz., later this month.

That’s not necessarily incompatible with the idea of the league releasing a video telling players which types of celebrations are and aren’t allowed. A video explainer of what constitutes “harmless and spontaneous” and what constitutes “excessive, prolonged or vulgar” would actually probably be pretty helpful.

Vincent tweeted that the league is also exploring changes to the rules for dangerous hits. Per Vincent, those changes include the possibility of ejection or even suspension for hits that cross the line.

The Committee is also exploring ways — including considering immediate ejections or suspensions — to take dangerous hits out of our game — Troy Vincent (@TroyVincent23) March 21, 2017

We'll communicate this to our coaches and players with video examples of flagrant hits that may result in ejection or suspension — Troy Vincent (@TroyVincent23) March 21, 2017

At this point, helmet-to-helmet hits and hits on defenseless receivers are penalized with personal fouls, fines, and the occasional suspension . Vincent had previously mentioned the possibility of changes to the defenseless receiver rules, as well as the elimination of blindside blocks.