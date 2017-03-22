NFL's competition committee is making a training video for player celebrations

The league is also looking into ejections and suspensions for dangerous hits

Every offseason, the NFL’s competition committee gets together to explore, among other things, rule changes that might positively impact the game. In recent years, we’ve seen changes to overtime ( which might change again ), kickoffs ( touchbacks, really ), extra points , and more. 

This year, according to Troy Vincent, the NFL’s vice president of football operations, the committee is tackling the hot-button issue of player celebrations. What’s acceptable and what’s not? Well, Vincent tweeted that the league is working on an educational video.

There was a report earlier this month that the NFL might actually relax the rules on excessive celebrations. Per ESPN.com:

No final decisions were made, but momentum has grown toward a framework that would allow harmless and spontaneous celebrations. The league will continue to outlaw what it considers excessive, prolonged or vulgar demonstrations. But there is now a league-wide expectation that lighter guidelines will be adopted at some point this offseason, most likely during the annual owners meeting in Phoenix, Ariz., later this month.

That’s not necessarily incompatible with the idea of the league releasing a video telling players which types of celebrations are and aren’t allowed. A video explainer of what constitutes “harmless and spontaneous” and what constitutes “excessive, prolonged or vulgar” would actually probably be pretty helpful. 

Vincent tweeted that the league is also exploring changes to the rules for dangerous hits. Per Vincent, those changes include the possibility of ejection or even suspension for hits that cross the line. 

At this point, helmet-to-helmet hits and hits on defenseless receivers are penalized with personal fouls, fines, and the occasional suspension . Vincent had previously mentioned the possibility of changes to the defenseless receiver rules, as well as the elimination of blindside blocks. 

CBS Sports Writer

Jared Dubin is a New York lawyer and writer. He joined CBSSports.com in 2014 and has since spent far too much of his time watching film and working in spreadsheets. Full Bio

