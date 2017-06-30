Nike files opposition to Gronk logo on the grounds it's too close to Jumpman
Gronkowski, who is a spokesperson for Nike, has until Aug. 5 to respond to the opposition
Nike has filed an official opposition to Patriots tight end and Nike spokesman Rob Gronkowski, claiming that the logo that Gronk Nation L.L.C. -- Gronkowski's company -- filed for in April 2016 is too close to the Air Jordan "Jumpman" logo for Gronkowski to use, ESPN.com reports.
Gronkowski now has until Aug. 5 to respond to the opposition, or he could lose the logo. Should he decide to pursue it, the two sides could begin battle over the use of the logo after Aug. 5.
Gronkowski plans to use the logo on clothing and exercise equipment. The logo is a silhouette of him doing his Gronk Spike touchdown celebration, and even though the logo is noticeable beefier, it does bear similarities to His Airness.
However, Gronkowski's representation insists that nothing will come of the opposition.
"My client has created one of the most recognizable brands in sports today," said Troy Carnrite, one of the representatives of the Gronkowski family. "We are very proud of this brand and are optimistic that we will resolve this with Nike amicably."
There are, of course, larger powers at play. Since the NFL places so much emphasis on branding, it's unlikely that they want a legal battle between one of the faces of their league and the company that sponsors their jerseys. Gronkowski also chooses to wear Nike cleats, which the players have a say in. He's also appeared in Nike commercials in the past.
