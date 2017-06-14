No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett limps out of Browns practice with possible injury

If there's one team in the NFL that can't ever catch a break, it's the Cleveland Browns. Their bad luck seemingly continued on Wednesday when Myles Garrett limped out of practice with an injury.

The No. 1 overall pick didn't head to the locker room after limping off the field; however, his foot was clearly bothering him as he stood on the sideline.

According to Cleveland.com, Garrett injured his foot on a non-contact injury that took place during a two-minute drill near the end of practice. After Garrett went down, he had to be helped up by coach Hue Jackson and a team trainer.

After practice ended, Jackson confirmed that Garrett had suffered an injury, but also added that he didn't yet know if it was severe or not.

"Obviously I'll know more once we get inside but I think it's his foot," Jackson said, via NFL.com. "So we'll see. Hopefully everything's OK and we'll see once we get a chance to go inside."

Myles Garrett limped out of practice on Wednesday. NFL Network

The Browns' practice was cut short on Wednesday due to lightning, and Garrett was still limping when he left the field.

#Browns Garrett still limping some as team moves into field house after lightning alarm sounds — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) June 14, 2017

If Garrett did injure his foot, that would potentially be troubling for two reasons. First, he's already suffered a foot injury this year. The top pick was limited during most of the team's OTAs in May, and even missed a practice due to a foot injury he suffered during rookie camp, according to Cleveland.com.

The other reason a foot injury would be bad is that Wednesday's injury happened on his left foot, the same leg that caused Garrett so much pain during his final season at Texas A&M.

After the NFL Draft, Garrett admitted that he was only at 75 percent during his final college season because he was playing on an ankle that he badly sprained back in September.

"One of the worst foot injuries I have had," Garrett said at his introductory press conference with the Browns, via ESPN.com. "And I fractured a growth plate when I was in high school in a weightlifting accident. That didn't hang on for so long. It was a thing, it healed up and it went right back to working, but that ankle sprain hung on for a while."

The one upside for the Browns is that Garrett will have plenty of time to heal if his injury is serious. After the team's final minicamp practice on Thursday, everyone in the organization will be off until late July when training camp starts, meaning Garrett would have at least six weeks to heal.