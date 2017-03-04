No combine or pro day for Western Michigan's Corey Davis after ankle surgery

Western Michigan wideout Corey Davis is considered a probable first-round pick, and a potential top-15 selection. NFL teams will not be able to see him work out for some time, though, as an ankle injury that required surgery will keep him from doing physical drills at the NFL Scouting Combine as well as Western Michigan’s pro day later this month. Davis said he had two torn ligaments in his ankle and they were repaired in January.

Davis told reporters at the combine that he will hold an individual workout in April and that he will be ready for mini-camp, which is “really what matters,” per the Detroit Free Press.

Davis also stated that he does not expect the injury to affect his draft stock.

“I don’t think it should because my game tape is not too shabby,” he said.

Davis, who measured in at 6-foot-3 and 209 pounds with 33-inch arms and 9 1/8-inch hands, caught 331 passes for 5,278 yards and 52 touchdowns during his college career. He is the No. 2 wide receiver and No. 16 overall prospect on the CBS Sports/NFL Draft Scout big board.