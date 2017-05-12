No drama this year as Chargers first-rounder Mike Williams signs contract
Williams was signed more than 100 days faster than Joey Bosa
Last summer, the Chargers and first-round draft pick Joey Bosa did not come to an agreement on Bosa's rookie contract until Aug. 29, 123 days after he was selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the draft.
This year, things went much more smoothly. Former Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams, who the Chargers drafted No. 7 overall this year, agreed to a four-year deal with the Chargers on Thursday evening, only 14 days after being drafted.
The Chargers announced the signing very nonchalantly on their official Twitter account.
According to the Los Angeles Times, Williams' deal calls for him to be paid approximately $20 million over four years. Apparently, whatever drama there was last season about offsets and signing bonuses was hashed out pretty quickly this time around.
Surely, Philip Rivers will be happy that his new target is set to be with the team all offseason.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Kevin White's car stolen in scheme
There has been a string of similar car thefts in recent weeks
-
NFC West Reset: Houses of cards?
The division's expected contenders have issues that could crack a window open for a surprise...
-
NFC West picks: 49ers a sneaky sleeper
San Francisco might be a better team than you think in 2017
-
NFC South picks: Hangover for Falcons
Atlanta could struggle while the Panthers and Buccaneers look like teams who could take a...
-
Jerry sees a bigger Year 2 role for Zeke
Jerry sees Elliott contributing in a bigger way in the passing game
-
Tom Brady on the cover of 'Madden 18'
The New England Patriots quarterback is jumping on the cover of EA Sports 'Madden 18'
Add a Comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre