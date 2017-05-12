No drama this year as Chargers first-rounder Mike Williams signs contract

Last summer, the Chargers and first-round draft pick Joey Bosa did not come to an agreement on Bosa's rookie contract until Aug. 29, 123 days after he was selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the draft.

This year, things went much more smoothly. Former Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams, who the Chargers drafted No. 7 overall this year, agreed to a four-year deal with the Chargers on Thursday evening, only 14 days after being drafted.

The Chargers announced the signing very nonchalantly on their official Twitter account.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Williams' deal calls for him to be paid approximately $20 million over four years. Apparently, whatever drama there was last season about offsets and signing bonuses was hashed out pretty quickly this time around.

Surely, Philip Rivers will be happy that his new target is set to be with the team all offseason.