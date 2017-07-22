O.J. Simpson is welcome to attend future Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions

Once a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, always a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. That is apparently the motto of the yellow-jacketed men in Canton, because they will not be stopping O.J. Simpson, recently granted parole from an eight-year prison stint, from attending the yearly ceremony in Canton, Ohio.

Each year in early August the Hall of Fame gathers in Ohio to welcome in new inductees. This year's class -- featuring LaDainian Tomlinson, Kurt Warner, Terrell Davis, Morten Anderson, Jerry Jones, Jason Taylor and Kenny Easley -- will be inducted on Saturday, August 5 (the Hall of Fame game will be played on Thursday, August 3).

Whenever a new class is inducted, it's pretty standard procedure for past Hall of Fame inductees to come to the ceremony. Sometimes they come because a new member of the HOF is a former teammate or friend or coach or whatever. But anyone previously inducted is just welcome to come for no reason.

This includes Simpson.

"All Hall of Famers are invited to attend the annual enshrinement," a spokesperson for the Hall of Fame told Jeff Legwold of ESPN on Friday.

Fortunately for the Hall of Fame, this will not be an issue in 2017, because Simpson will not actually be out of prison by the time the Hall of Fame Game takes place.

Simpson was granted parole on Thursday afternoon, but is now in protective custody as he serves the remainder of his prison sentence, which is schedule to end on October 1.

But in the future, the guys in Canton could have a situation on their hands should Simpson, who will eventually be granted his physical release from prison, decide to show up for an event. He is a convicted felon who has a pretty notorious history in the legal system.

And he is still a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame despite his off-field issues. As Legwold points out, his bust is still on display in Canton (although it was stolen during his murder trail on July 23, 1995).

Simpson has not attended a ceremony since he was inducted in 1985. If he shows up for a future induction, he will be welcome by the HOF, but he will also draw plenty of attention for doing so.