Oakland police credit Raiders' Derek Carr for helping with missing child case

The Raiders quarterback is using his Twitter account to help fight crime

After suffering a leg injury in December, Derek Carr wasn't able to help the Raiders on the field during the playoffs, but he was able to make a big play off the field after the team's season ended.

After a child in the Bay Area went missing on Jan. 13, Oakland police took to Twitter the next day in hopes that someone on the social media service would recognize the kid and help get him to safety.

Here's the tweet from Lt. Chris Bolton:

Carr was scrolling through his Twitter feed on Jan. 14 when he saw the tweet. The Raiders quarterback, who has just over 250,000 followers on Twitter, decided to hit the retweet button to get the word out on the missing child.

Just a few hours after Carr's retweet, Oakland police found the child thanks to a tip they received on Twitter. After the child was located, Bolton thanked Carr for the help.

The Raiders quarterback was clearly excited to hear about the positive development in the case.

Carr might not win MVP voting this year, but maybe we should give him the award anyway. Helping police locate a missing child is way cooler than throwing a touchdown pass.

