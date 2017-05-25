Odell Beckham hasn't shown up to Giants OTAs, reveals when he'll definitely report

The Giants opened up voluntary OTAs, but their best player isn't there. Odell Beckham, who recently inked the most lucrative shoe deal in NFL history, still hasn't reported even though he was expected to arrive Thursday.

Instead of showing up Thursday, Beckham chose to reveal the latest date he'll report to the team. Though he refused to say if that return will happen during voluntary OTAs, he said that he won't miss mandatory minicamp next month.

Via NFL.com's Kimberly Jones:

Jones spoke with Beckham on Thursday and reported on NFL Network's Up to the Minute that Beckham currently is working out in Los Angeles. "I love my team and am excited about the season," Beckham told Jones. When Jones asked the star wideout if he planned to attend future OTAs, Beckham said "no comment." However, Beckham later told Jones he would attend mandatory minicamp "for sure" when it opens June 13.

There's no reason to panic about Beckham's absence. It's not like he needs extra reps to build chemistry with Eli Manning. Considering Beckham has caught the most touchdowns in the NFL since 2014 (he and Antonio Brown are tied with 35), I would say the duo has already established a decent-enough rapport.

Plus, he's still getting in his reps. Not only was he spotted working out with Johnny Manziel this week, he was also training with Hall of Fame receiver Cris Carter.

Video proof:

My guy @OBJ_3 isn't at OTAs... But he is working out like a madman. Today he had a special position coach stop by: @criscarter80pic.twitter.com/SfTCRzrbIF — nick wright (@getnickwright) May 25, 2017

So no, it's not a big deal that Beckham hasn't shown up, even though Giants coach Ben McAdoo doesn't sound pleased:

Asked about Beckham/Vernon absences, Ben McAdoo: You want all your players here, especially the great ones. — Kimberly Jones (@KimJonesSports) May 25, 2017

This article has served as yet another reminder that "voluntary" in the NFL takes on a completely different definition.