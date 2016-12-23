Odell Beckham reportedly loses it outside locker room after Giants can't clinch

The New York Giants lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 24-19 on Thursday evening, blowing a chance to clinch a playoff berth. In addition, the defeat handed the NFC East crown, the No. 1 seed, and home field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs to the division rival Dallas Cowboys.

Reportedly none of that sat well with Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham was growling to himself, losing it outside locker room. Team security & John Mara guided him into locker room eventually pic.twitter.com/ebdB8dH787 — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) December 23, 2016

According to the New York Daily News, "Beckham did not answer any questions about his outburst after he was done yelling and wailing at an aluminum gate, but his frustration was evident following a 24-19 loss to the Eagles that kept him and the Giants from clinching a playoff berth. He emerged from the training room still shaking his head, the proverbial steam still coming out of his ears."

Beckham apparently was not happy with himself for not making a play on what appeared to be a clearly overthrown pass from Eli Manning with just under 20 seconds left in the game. "I just didn't make the play," Beckham said. "It was where it needed to be, I just needed a little more gas in me to go get it."

The Giants, despite the loss, still have a chance to clinch a playoff spot this weekend, and they still have firm control of the No. 5 seed in the NFC. Beckham obviously thinks he had a chance to reverse the result (though the pass really wasn't close enough for him to be as angry about it as he apparently was), but their season isn't close to over yet.

UPDATE 10:14 a.m.

OK, so here's video of Beckham "yelling and wailing at an aluminum gate."

A distraught @OBJ_3 after the Giants loss in Philly pic.twitter.com/r0P8CMGky5 — SportsNet New York (@SNYtv) December 23, 2016

That... doesn't really seem like the incident that was described by the Daily News. It mostly just seems like a player taking a moment to himself to cool down and blow off some steam. Which is exactly what people have repeatedly suggested that Beckham do rather than having "outbursts" on the sideline.